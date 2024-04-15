Sharmilee Sharmin

You can always count on Heermandi's Sharmin Segal Mehta to keep things extremely relatable on the fashion front.

Her sleek silhouettes are easy to recreate.

She can't seem to resist the Barbiecore trend and keeps adding the sweet shade to her fashion repertoire.

IMAGE: Sharmin teams her black top with an elegant rose gold Daniel Wellington watch and matching jewellery.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Sharmin Segal/Instagram

IMAGE: There's truly no occasion where you can't wear white.

IMAGE: She absolutely nails print-on-print, giving it an ethereal feel with metallic jewellery and a retro hair do.

IMAGE: Pink, clearly, is the shade closest to her heart.

IMAGE: Except when she chooses peach, a colour she elegantly wraps around herself and teams with a strapless choli.

IMAGE: Sharmin channels desi vibes in a printed lehenga.