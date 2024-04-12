Can You Take Your Eyes Off Ananya?

Want style tips on fuss-free fashion? Turn to Tantra actor Ananya Nagalla.

Be it a sari or a dress, she makes her outfits look so effortless and easy.

Her comfy vibe spills over to her vacay style as well.

Clearly, you don't need to break the bank to look fabulous.

IMAGE: The hand-painted sari is stunning but let's take a moment to appreciate how Ananya chose to wear it with a contrasting, cropped top.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Ananya Nagalla/Instagram

IMAGE: Gulabi lips + metallic necklace + baingani sari... Ananya's got her ethnic A game on!

IMAGE: She shows you how to breeze through the night in a sequinned sari.

IMAGE: Her yellow off-the-shoulder is a whole summer mood.

IMAGE: She loves to have fun with big, bold colours.

IMAGE: She is slaying the sari game in every possible way.

IMAGE: Miss Congeniality demonstrates how to be the centre of attention in a traditional drape.