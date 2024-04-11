News
Gorgeous Monali's Hatke Style

By REDIFF STYLE
Last updated on: April 11, 2024 13:41 IST
IMAGE: While Monali adores black, she likes some chamak-dhamak in her wardrobe as well. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Monali Thakur/Instagram

Monali Thakur's awaaz and sense of style both stand out.  

She has an envy-worthy corset collection and her green room moments before every performance are viewed just for her outfits. 

She has been blurring the lines between casual and classic and loves to romance the camera even when she is not on stage.

Monali waltzed into our hearts with her songs and, now, she's all set to impress with her acting skills in Dukaan. 

IMAGE: Make a sari a scene-stealing moment with a backless choli.  

 

IMAGE: How lovely does she look in this hand-painted ivory sari!

 

IMAGE: Her choice for just about any occasion is a shimmering corset which she will happily wear with the baggiest of pants. 

 

IMAGE: Sustainable fashion, here we come.
This time, Monali teams the silver corset with an off-the-shoulder top and loose navy-blue pants. 

 

IMAGE: Head turns are guaranteed when she shows up in a Victorian-inspired outfit.  

 

IMAGE: Monali doesn't believe in style rules. She'll wear a formal blazer with funky printed pants and sneakers. 

 

IMAGE: Monali teams her traditional gold sari with a black leather corset -- now, that's an idea that's definitely worth bookmarking. 

 

IMAGE: While she loves getting dolled up for her performances, her vacay style is very simple and down-to-earth.

