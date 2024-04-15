Mesmerising Magical Mouni

Bengali beauty Mouni Roy likes to believe that she is a 'Jane Austen heroine in a Christopher Nolan world'.

The Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 actor and entrepreneur loves dancing, books, travelling, meditating and eating.

A Bollywood regular, her wardrobe is nowhere close to being demure.

IMAGE: White is, but always, the hottest colour in your summer wardrobe.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

IMAGE: Mouni gives power dressing a fab party feel.

IMAGE: Is this her cue to get us to embrace crochet?

IMAGE: Forget this fascinating view of Dubai, the scene stealer in this pic is Mouni looking smokin' hot in red.

IMAGE: The ultimate trendsetter serves another unforgettable look in sweet bubblegum pink.

IMAGE: She embodies cowgirl perfection but makes it glam.

IMAGE: She is a sight to behold in a coral maxi.