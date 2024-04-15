News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Mesmerising Magical Mouni

Mesmerising Magical Mouni

By REDIFF STYLE
April 15, 2024 09:43 IST
Bengali beauty Mouni Roy likes to believe that she is a 'Jane Austen heroine in a Christopher Nolan world'. 

The Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 actor and entrepreneur loves dancing, books, travelling, meditating and eating. 

A Bollywood regular, her wardrobe is nowhere close to being demure. 

IMAGE: White is, but always, the hottest colour in your summer wardrobe. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Mouni gives power dressing a fab party feel. 

 

IMAGE: Is this her cue to get us to embrace crochet? 

 

IMAGE: Forget this fascinating view of Dubai, the scene stealer in this pic is Mouni looking smokin' hot in red. 

 

IMAGE: The ultimate trendsetter serves another unforgettable look in sweet bubblegum pink. 

 

IMAGE: She embodies cowgirl perfection but makes it glam. 

 

IMAGE: She is a sight to behold in a coral maxi. 

REDIFF STYLE
