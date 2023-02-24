News
See, How Mouni Slays It!

By REDIFF STYLE
February 24, 2023 16:50 IST
Don't have enough occasions to dress up? And itching to get glammy and sundar?

Well, the warm months are nearly here and with it comes opportunities to wear cropped and sleeveless fare and chota-chota shorts and bask in the sun in languorous celeb-genre poses with a mocktail.

Holi is a few days away and when the morning's colour throwing blitzkrieg is done, it's time to take out the crisp spring ethnic ensembles and daintily eat chaat and sip thandai, cellphone cameras on 180 degrees rotate.

Women's Day, which falls on March 8, should offer a reason to get gorgeous and celebrate femininity with utterly girlie getups but naturally in pink.

The exciting, new wedding season is ongoing and more extravagant than ever and most of us need Sun Tzu-type strategies, worthy of going to war, to get out there and outshine the throngs of dolled powder-pancaked aunties at wedding receptions.

Get cracking, ladies.

If you are falling short of ideas, welcome welcome, be our guest and peruse the best dressing of the week...

IMAGE: That's definitely not how you or I look in our beds first thing in the morning.
Mouni Roy is a splendid apparition from a midsummer's night dream amongst her bedclothes in edgy-meets-whimsical separates.
Super good pairing, Mouni.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Anarkali chali disco!
Aditi Rao Hydari leans into maximalist style in a gharara set that's rollicking with bushels of drunkenly dancing red poppy-like flowers.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Prints by Radhika/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Another Phoolon Ki Rani!
Pooja Hegde could have a place in one of Édouard Manet's famous floral canvases in her joyful lehenga of flowers on a sky-blue background.
She follows her own fancy in the moody gota-patti blouse.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Prints by Radhika/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Can saris look flamboyantly Brazilian?
Sophie Choudry's feathery, bold red sari-sh creation reeks of Rio de Janeiro.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ridhi Mehra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Surveen Chawla read our minds -- here's that warm weather costume for mocktails we spoke about.
Only the drink and its parasol are missing.
We don't celebrate spring in India, but that's not stopping the actor from prancing about in an outfit that shouts S-P-R-I-N-G!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Joolry by Karishma/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kaha ja rahi hai, Nia in Mithun-wala white bell bottoms?
Nia Sharma powerfully flexes her fashion biceps as she lounges in a garee in white.
Like we told: You don't need an occasion to gussy up, not in this selfie-driven duniya -- just put on your best duds and go sit in your parked car, babes.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

