Shraddha's Cool, Cool Glasses

By REDIFF STYLE
February 23, 2023 09:00 IST
Sunglasses are for everyone, but spectacles don't always suit all faces.

And some of us will not leave home without putting our contact lenses on or else step out blind, but we won't be caught dead in our sodabottle chashma.

Certainly not the case with Shraddha Kapoor, who prizes her glasses, especially her round John Lennon frames.

'Aaj se mein chashmish club ki CEO,' she announced when her torrid romance with glasses started up, and since then, she's only been presenting us with spec-tacular inspiration.

IMAGE: Is she looking at Zindagi Dobara through rose-coloured glasses?
Salmon pink frames for lazing in the sun and they match her tee serendipitously, or otherwise.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Is she the cutest Santa Claus you have ever seen?

 

IMAGE: Shraddha Potter: This fetching nerdy pair of glasses have become Shraddha's favourite accessory.
Kitni khoobsurat lagti hai.

 

IMAGE: 'Good book in my cozy nook'. Her specs provide a little pink cheer as she dives into a serious topic via Viktor Frankl's Man's Search For Meaning: The Classic Tribute To Hope From the Holocaust.

 

IMAGE: Windows into Shraddha's world.
Round frames for an oval face. Works.

 

IMAGE: Pair No 5: Even in nanaji-vintage Kala Chashma, Shraddha looks maha adorable.
Chashme baddoor, chashme baddoor....

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

REDIFF STYLE
