Tridha's Cute Babe Fashion

Back in 2020, Tridha Choudhury made it to Number 13 on The Times Of India's Most Desirable Women roster.

Radiance she has in spades. Eloquent eyes. Lovely lips. Chiselled jawline... Can you fault anything about this Bengalibeauty?

Her name means someone who rules three universes.

A Kolkata-born and raised television actress, who has now progressed to the OTT universe with standout roles as Babita in Aashram and Sandhya in Bandish Bandits, Tridha needs a spot on a best dressed list too as she sets out to conquer another universe.

IMAGE: London high street vogue? She might be in Mumbai or Kolkata, but there's an urbane international flavour to her beige halter-neck, matching knee-length boots, maroon undone shirt.

She is an outfit repeater, but no one's complaining.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Tridha Choudhury/Instagram

IMAGE: Neutrals bring excellent elegance in their wake.

She captioned this pic with: 'If I were stuck in an elevator... what would you say to me?'

Some wanted to take her to Goa. Some said they would not end up saying anything and be standing awkwardly. One bright spark said he would ask her views on the Indian economy.

Armaan was in top Lover Boy form: 'Khuda ne tujhe banaya fursat se hi hai kyoki chand jesi soorat har kisi ki nahi hoti and just kneel down and say I love you'.

IMAGE: Some tigers have all the luck...

For a trip to Peru, the roop ki rani chooses copious amounts of pink that works as a daywear and can be mighty bewitching for nights out too.

Black belt and matching heels bring an extra flourish.

IMAGE: Hotness can perk up ordinary weekend clothes.

So can a smile that woos.

Khoob bhalo, Tridha.

IMAGE: Denim playsuits have multimoods.

You can switch them up with swanky shoes like Tridha and step out looking semi formal.

Or wear them to a picnic or the beach or out shopping or to see Pathaan at the theatre.

IMAGE: The happy Sand Dunes Frock for Khimsar desert: The gal's got bazillion volts of style.

And a puckish sense of humour -- 'I did not photoshop my hands... There's a glitch in the matrix'.

IMAGE: Why do people often take so long in the bathroom?

To take time out for a bathroom selfie, dummy.

Like elevator selfies, fancy bathrooms, with two dozen high-quality mirrors and kind-hearted lighting offer gorgeous photo ops. And Tridha's cashing in on it here.

That's why a lot of hotels implore guests to stay clothed while taking lavatory selfies and the instagram hashtag #bathroom selfie has 1.7 million posts. Times have not changed that much -- #showerselfie does a modest 5.7 k.