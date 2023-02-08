Sari Girl Aditi Is Pretty As A Painting

When one thinks of Aditi Rao Hydari, words like raees and royal pop into your head. Rightly so. She's got princely forebearers on both sides of her family.

The actor is the great grand-daughter of Akbar Hydari, the former prime minister of Hyderabad. She's also the granddaughter of J Rameshwar Rao, the titular Raja of Wanaparthy from 1944 until 1971.

If the mention of royal lineage doesn't make her fans go green with envy, Aditi's tres soigné, yani ki dhamaka dressing surely will.

She treasures her saris and anarkalis, as much as she enjoys wearing shorts and figure-hugging Western clothes with trademark ARH elan.

Aditi dolls up occasionally, but most days prefers to go natural, with just a dab of pink on her lips, kohl eyes and super sleek hair, and yet usually looks terrific and the stuff of a zillion likes on Instagram.

IMAGE: There's a certain hauteur about her in this haldi rang ka sari look, like she just glided out of a Raja Ravi Varma oil.

We've lost track of the number of times Aditi wears saris in a manner that makes you feel it is the most breathtaking garb on earth.

On her Insta timeline, saris feature in every next picture.

In her amma's favourite colour, she shows off a Raw Mango chanderi cotton drape with floral buttis.

Instagram went full toss paagal that day and she won around four lakh thumbs up.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

IMAGE: She does it again. She's the Renaissance Woman. A Vermeer Girl. A Mona Lisa...

This time it's pastel coral, finished with a bottle green blouse for maximum impact.

IMAGE: Va va vroom! The princess jumped on a Java motorcycle and becomes Batwoman.

Who says the best biker babes can only be scantily-clad females?

IMAGE: Posh Spice: She gives distressed shorts an extremely polished feel with a botanical satin shirt. The long limbs and yellow sandals pump up the chic.

IMAGE: Ordinary apparel. But with Aditi wearing it and those badass boots London, Paris, New York can be conquered.

IMAGE: Sitting on a grand and rich sofa like that we'd all look dandy. But only Aditi can ring your dil ki ghanti in mellow yellow.

IMAGE: Total Sammohanam: How could Sudheer Babu's Vijay in that film not have gone lattoo for a lass who looked like this?

She makes our hearts go zu zu zubi zubi.