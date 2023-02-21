How Surveen Chawla Stays In Shape

Exercise fiend Surveen Chawla has pivoted from being a gym freak to 'rolling into the best days of winter' by doing what she says she loves the most -- bicycling.

The actor also swims -- no preening in a bathing suit but solid strokes; practices yoga in the 'pursuit of alignment'.

Originally from Chandigarh, but now a Mumbaikar, Surveen feels 'it's okay if you're heavy or fat or have stretch marks you feel you should hide' as long as you love your body.

She is not very vocal about her love for working out. She doesn't 'work out and swell'. But when she is in the mood, she'll sneak a pic or two of her exercise routine.

IMAGE: Hot Mom in yoga pants: Surveen dabbles with yoga occasionally.

Even during her pregnancy, the actress was 'dedicated to yoga like she is to her food'.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Surveen Chawla/Instagram

IMAGE: E + Bike = Fun²: The smile on her face resonates with her love for cycling. Although she calls driving another eternal love. So wheels of all kinds is her thing. Apart from singing, dancing and dogs.

IMAGE: A firm follower in the body achieves what the mind believes, Surveen's dedication to workouts is so serious she got an elliptical cycle installed in her vanity van.

IMAGE: Total immersion: This babe knows how to cool off in the pool.