Secret Message In Rashmika's Bridal Veil

The pictures are in. And congratulations are in order.

On February 26, 2026, time seemed to stand still as one of India's cutest love stories turned into a promise of a lifetime and colleagues-turned-best friends Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Devarakonda chose each other as husband and wife.

After days of secrecy and blurry stories, #Virosh fans could finally rejoice that the much-awaited day of celebration is here.

It's been less than 24 hours and the Internet hasn't stopped gushing over the loved-up pictures of the celebrity couple.

Where did Vijay-Rashmika's wedding take place?

Who designed the outfit?

Did Rashmika wear a sari or a lehenga?

Stop and breathe.

Because here's every tiny detail you need to know about the high-profile, intimate wedding of the season.

All Photographs: Kind courtesy House on The Clouds

Both Rashmika and Vijay's wedding outfits were designed by Anamika Khanna.

Rashmika looked breathtaking in a rust coloured sari with a striking red border, which is already being bookmarked as the next trending colour for brides-to-be.

Sharing details of the outfits on Instagram, Anamika wrote how she worked with the couple to incorporate traditional themes and designs with a touch of innovation.

'Temple-house motifs are intricately embroidered across the drape, echoing the carved sanctums and spiritual geometry of Hyderabad's heritage. Detailed hand embroidery in antique gold brings depth and luminosity, transforming the saree into a canvas of devotion and craftsmanship,' Anamika wrote, while adding how Rashmika's final look was 'regal yet graceful' and how it 'embodies feminine strength rooted in tradition'.

The secret message in Rashmika's veil

If you observe closely, Rashmika completed the bridal look with a tulle and golden veil with designs of a royal, elaborate palanquin.

The adorable part? It features the message: 'In every lifetime' calligraphed in gold. How romantic!

How Vijay honoured his Telugu roots

For Vijay, Anamika honoured his Telugu roots working with Vanasingram weaves. 'An ivory dhoti silhouette is paired with a striking vermillion angavastram, embroidered with forest and temple-inspired motifs -- symbols of power, lineage and sacred architecture,' Anamika added in her post as she congratulated the couple.

Rashmika's bridal look was put together by celebrity stylist Ami Patel.

Her stunning loose hairdo is courtesy Sourav Roy who has worked closely with the actor for her movie promotions and magazine covershoots.

Tanvi Chemburkar deserves applause for choosing minimal makeup for the glowing bride.

Rashmika's jewellery is from Hyderabad

Both Vijay and Rashmika's stunning gold jewellery was conceptualised and personalised by Abhishek Agarwal and Kaushik Kumar, managing directors of Hyderabad-based SHREE Jewellers.

"Everything was customised from scratch, keeping in mind their vision, aspiration and thought process," says Abhishek and Kaushik.

"For the wedding ceremony, she wore a complete gold jewellery ensemble that honoured her roots while identifying herself as a contemporary Indian star."

Abhishek and Kaushik explain how Rashmika drew inspiration from the "sculptural language of South Indian architecture, the collection featured high-relief Nakshi work and intricate Rava granulation, each detail hand-fused by master artisans."

"Her bridal look included a choker layered with traditional harams (necklaces), statement jhumkas, jada billa, champasaralu, hathphool, mathapatti, nose pin, bangles, bajuband, waist belt and payals," said Kaushik.

While the entire look was pure gold, Rashmika opted for an antique matte polish.

"The pieces carried a rich, heritage-inspired glow designed to move seamlessly with her silhouette. The intention was not just adornment but permanence, jewellery conceived as legacy pieces meant to transcend generations," adds Abhishek and Kaushik.

While the bride's look leaned into divinity with netizens comparing the jodi to Ram-Sita and Shiv-Parvati, according to Kaushik and Abhishek, Vijay's jewellery introduced "a strong narrative around ornate groom styling, a space still relatively understated in Indian weddings."

Vijay's ornate and ceremonial jewellery was designed to provide him the "authority of a mythic king.

"There are elephant motifs symbolising wisdom and tiger elements representing agility, balanced with refined floral patterns inspired by traditional inlay work. Deep Nakshi engraving created dimensionality while braided textures and Rava detailing added sculptural weight, curated by the skilled artisans of SHREE (Jewellers)."

Vijay wore layered haars, cuffs, bajuband, belt, earrings and an anklet, "functioning less as accessories and more as regalia".

In an evolving wedding landscape where men's jewellery is gaining momentum, Vijay's look was a confident departure from grooms who choose layered jewellery over their sherwanis and bandhgalas.

No wonder people are seeing Vijay's wedding jewellery as a powerful Indian statement -- grounded yet modern and stylish.

Who designed Vijay-Rashmika's mehendi?

Surat-based Sona Mistry, who designed Rashmika and Vijay's mehendi, praised the actor couple's humility, patience and kindness.

'I have met so many people in my life but I can truly say I have never met someone as down-to-earth and as genuinely beautiful at heart as Rashmika,' Sonam wrote on her Instagram.

She also appreciated the way Vijay took an interest in the art.

'The way you interacted with us while we were applying your mehendi, your humility, your kindness, and the way you patiently listened and spoke about the art -- it meant so much to me. Even sir @thedeverakonda was incredibly warm and gracious. It didn't feel like working for a celebrity; it felt like meeting truly wonderful human beings.'

When Vijay proudly flaunted his red alta

Unlike previous celebrity grooms, Vijay proudly flaunted alta on his fingers and the back of his palm.

The red dye which is usually a part of solah shringaar and makeup among Indian brides and during festive occasions, showcases a soft feminine side of the groom and beautifully symbolises auspicious beginnings.

The Instagram-worthy decor and design of the wedding was conceptualised and executed by Hyderabad-based RVR Eventz and Design.