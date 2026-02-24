HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Wedding Festivities Start

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Wedding Festivities Start

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Patcy Reuben
February 24, 2026 15:50 IST

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding is underway in Udaipur.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda in Geetha Govindam

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda in Geetha Govindam.

Key Points

  • Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's wedding festivities have started.
  • Close friends have started arriving for the wedding.
  • The wedding will be held on February 26 in Udaipur.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have officially confirmed their February wedding, sharing glimpses of the pre-wedding festivities.

Officially titled the 'Wedding of VIROSH', the wedding will reportedly be held at the ITC Mementos, which is located 25 km outside Udaipur.

The couple have already arrived at the venue.

 

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Rashmika gives us a glimpse of an exquisitely-curated Japanese dining experience at the wedding.

Her Instagram Story showcased a tablescape styled with blush pink lilies, green hydrangeas, fresh green apples, and grapes.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda shared a more relaxed side of the festivities.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

The actor posted a snapshot of a spirited game of pool volleyball with friends, capturing the laid-back energy of the destination wedding.

 

Guests arrive for the Wedding of VIROSH

Photograph: Viral Bhayani

Telugu actress Eesha Rebba starred with Vijay Deverakonda in the 2012 film, Life Is Beautiful.

Photograph: Viral Bhayani

Costume designer Shravya Varma recently worked in Rashmika's The Girlfriend.

Photograph: Viral Bhayani

Telugu Director Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam worked with Deverakonda in the 2016 film Pelli Choopulu.

The Virosh Wedding

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda in Dear Comrade

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda in Dear Comrade.

On Sunday, February 22, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda confirmed their relationship and shared a joint note on Instagram, revealing that their wedding would carry the name lovingly given to them by their fans.

'Our dearest loves. Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves -- you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us 'Virosh'. So today- with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour,' they wrote.

The Rashmika-Vijay Love Story

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda in Dear Comrade

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda in Dear Comrade.

Rashmika and Vijay reportedly had an intimate engagement ceremony in Hyderabad in October.

They have worked in films like 2018's romantic comedy blockbuster Geetha Govindam and 2019's action drama Dear Comrade.

The couple fell in love during the making Dear Comrade.

Photographs curated by Manish Kotian and Satish Bodas/Rediff

