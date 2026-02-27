Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda: 'To A Lifetime Together'

'Today, my brother is married, and I've gained the most positive and compassionate person as my Vadina.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anand Deverakonda/Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding has spread much happiness among the two families.

Vijay Deverakonda's brother, actor Anand Deverakonda, extended a heartfelt welcome to his 'Vadina' (sister-in-law) Rashmika.

He took to his Instagram handle and shared pictures with the newlyweds, showing the trio sharing a joyful embrace.

'There were so many times when fans would shout, 'Vadina, ela unaru?' and I never quite knew how to react. Today, my brother is married, and I've gained the most positive and compassionate person as my Vadina. I pray that for the rest of their lives, they continue to smile just like this. To a lifetime together!' Anand wrote.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda wed on Thursday in Udaipur.

The couple also shared heartfelt notes for each other.

'Hi my loves, Introducing to you now 'My Husband'! Mr Vijay Deverakonda!! The man who taught me what true love feels like, the man who showed me what being in peace feels like!' read a part of Rashmika's post.

Vijay, while introducing Rashmika as his wife, wrote, 'Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would've been better if she were around. Like my meals would've felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me. Like my workouts would've been more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with me. Like I needed her -- just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anand Deverakonda/Instagram

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the star power couple.



Karan Johar: 'Congratulations to both of you!! And years of happiness and pure joy!! Love and Blessings!!'

Kriti Sanon: 'UFFF... so much love and happiness in this frame. Congratulations you two!!! @rashmika mandanna thedeverakonda. Wishing you guys a lifetime of beautiful memories and love that makes you feel alive & peaceful at the same time!! Bashunumu!!

'I'm so so happy for you my love.. that smile with teary eyes made me emo! You're one of the most pure hearted people I've ever met & you deserve all the happiness and more my friend! Sending you both a biggggg hug.'

Nani: 'Loads of love and congratulations to this beautiful couple. Wishing you an even more beautiful and blissful life together dear Vijay and Rashmika. God bless.'

Celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana, Kajal Aggarwal, Ananya Panday, Neha Dhupia, Ishaan Khatter, Vijay Varma, Dia Mirza, Arjun Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty, Mira Kapoor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vidya Balan showered love on their Instagram's handles.

The Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married on February 26 at the ITC Mementos, which is located 25 km outside Udaipur.

They had two wedding ceremonies -- the first wedding was in the Telugu tradition while the second ceremony was in the Kodava tradition, special to the Coorg district in Karnataka which Rashmika belongs to.

Before the wedding day, the couple also had sangeet and haldi ceremonies.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff