At Vijay-Rashmika's Wedding Venue

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, fondly called 'Virosh' by their fans, are getting married at Mementos by ITC in Udaipur.

Kindly note the image -- a scene from the movie Dear Comrade has been posted only for representational purposes.

The most awaited star wedding of the year is scheduled to take place in Udaipur on Thursday.

Stars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, fondly called 'Virosh' by their fans, plan to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends on February 26.

Where are Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda getting married?

Kindly note all images posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mementos by ITC Hotels/Instagram

The much-talked-about Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding will take place at Mementos by ITC Hotels, Udaipur, where celebrations are currently in full swing.

Here's everything you need to know about the couple's grand wedding venue in Udaipur.

ITC Mementos, Udaipur, has a private helipad

Nestled in the Aravalli hills, the Udaipur luxury resort sprawls across 106 acres, making it one of the most sought-after destinations for celebrity weddings in India.

The venue is a 45 to 50-minute drive from Udaipur's Maharana Pratap airport.

It has a private helipad, which makes it a perfect destination for high-profile events.

The average room cost, as per the hotel web site, ranges between Rs 27,000 to Rs 38,000 per night, depending on the season and room category.

Imagine open skies, a sprawling luxury property nestled among the hills, a serene lakeside setting and a breathtaking infinity pool overlooking Nature's grandeur.

Customised menu at the Rashmika-Vijay wedding

Photograph: Kind courtesy Wedding Vows/Instagram

Rashmika and Vijay have planned an intimate treat for close family and friends with a customised menu, napkins, accessories and flower arrangements.

According to wedding and lifestyle magazine Wedding Wows, Vijay-Rashmika's festivities kicked off on February 23 with a 'spirited poolside takeover, where guests traded formalwear for volleyball and pool-pong against a stunning mountain backdrop'.

Later that evening, the couple hosted a Japanese themed pre-dinner for guests.

The tastefully designed table settings personalised by D'taleRoom featured the logo of Vijay's clothing brand, RWDY, along with the hashtag #Virosh.

The green-inspired theme featured personalised hand-embroidered napkins, green apples and grapes for guests.

Rashmika, who has a deep affection for Japanese culture, seems to have ensured the big day reflects her love for tradition with a personal touch.

The property offers open spaces like Magical Forest and Magical Garden where couples can host their haldi, mehndi and sangeet ceremonies.

It would be interesting to watch the gorgeous couple, Rashmika and Vijay, get married in Nature's scenic backdrop.

In April 2024, actor Taapsee Pannu and badminton player Mathias Boe got married at Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya, Udaipur.