At Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's Haldi Ceremony

Ahead of their wedding, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna offer fans a peek into their haldi ceremony.

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda in Geetha Govindam

IMAGE: Glimpses from Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's haldi ceremony, here and below. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

On Wednesday, Vijay took to Instagram to post pictures from their haldi ceremony venue. The ceremony appears to have been held outdoors in a simple setting. The space is arranged around a circular area with soft wooden panels. The floor can be seen covered with pink rose petals, and two small wooden stools are placed at the centre for the ritual.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

Bright yellow and orange marigold petals can also be seen in woven baskets around the area. The backdrop features floral decorations in soft, earthy colours. One detail that had every fan talking was the names on the floral cards.

A flower-shaped card read 'Rushie' while the other read 'Vijay' The cards were placed among fresh lilies and marigolds. The decor also included animated photos of their pet dogs, making the setting feel more personal.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Rashmika also shared pictures from the ceremony on her Instagram, giving fans another look at the celebration.

Relationship History and Wedding Plans

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

Rashmika and Vijay had an intimate engagement ceremony in Hyderabad in October.

The duo shared screen space in the 2018 romantic comedy blockbuster Geetha Govindam and the 2019 action drama Dear Comrade.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff