FIRST PICTURES: Rashmika Mandanna Weds Vijay Deverakonda

'Let’s have the bestestest life ever together! I love you!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Key Points Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married on February 26 in Udaipur.

The couple met on the sets of their 2017 film, Geeta Govindam.

The couple have nicknamed their wedding, VIROSH.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda posted their beautiful wedding pictures, with touching notes on each other.

The couple, who first met and fell in love on the sets of their 2017 film, Geeta Govindam, have never spoken publicly about their romance until their announced their wedding, calling it VIROSH, and of course, now.

The wedding took place at the regal Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur, with the sacred rituals conducted at 10:10 am on February 26.

'I am so so so so soooo excited to becoming your wife!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Rashmika captions her loving post for her husband:

'Hi my loves, Introducing to you now 'My Husband'! Mr Vijay Deverakonda!!

The man who taught me what true love feels like,

The man who showed me what being in peace feels like!

The man who told me everyday that dreaming big was absolutely ok and constantly telling me I was capable of achieving something much more than what I could possibly think I ever could!

The man who’s never stopped me from dancing like no one’s watching.

The man who showed me travelling with friends is the best thing ever, and trust me I could write a book on this man!

I’ve become the woman I have always dreamt of being because you made her who she is today! I’ve truly been blessed!

Vijju I am always short of words to describe the feelings I have for you!! I’ve always told you that!! But you know suddenly all of my achievements, struggles, happiness, sadness, joy, life -- everything just makes a lot more sense now -- it is because I have you -- witnessing it all... being the biggest part of it all!

I am so so so so soooo excited to becoming your wife! To be your wife! To be called your wife!! It’s full party time now!! Let’s have the bestestest life ever together! I love you!'

'I made my best friend... my wife'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

Vijay's post for his wife was just as loving:

'One day, I missed her. Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would’ve been better if she were around. Like my meals would’ve felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me. Like my workouts would’ve been more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with me. Like I needed her -- just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was.

So, I made my best friend... my wife.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

This web site may embed third-party content from YouTube/Instagram/social media for news and informational purposes under fair use provisions for reporting. All rights remain with the original creators. We do not host or own such content. Any concerns may be reported to us for review and removal in good faith.