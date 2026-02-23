What Colour Will Rashmika Wear For Her Wedding?

As Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda confirmed their wedding, calling it The Wedding of Virosh, fans are already manifesting mandap visions.

And honestly, Rashmika has given us possible bridal mood boards already, from soft pastel to fiery reds, from modern metallics to classic silks.

Based on her most stunning traditional looks, here’s a fun prediction game: What type of a bridal look and what colour will Rashmika choose?

Deep Yellow -- The Happy Go Lucky Bride

IMAGE: In an ombre deep yellow silk sari that radiates brighter than any haldi decor, Rashmika shows us that this colour doesn’t need heavy makeup -- just jhumkas and that million dollar smile. All photographs: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Dusty Rose -- The Romantic Bride

IMAGE: In a soft, flowy satin sari draped over a sequinned blouse, she looks like she walked out of a poem.

Gold Paired With A Dark Shade -- The Fearless Bride

IMAGE: Rashmika’s heavily embellished black-and-gold anarkali screams maharani energy. The ear cuffs alone deserve their own spotlight.

Rani Pink -- The Barbie Bride

IMAGE: In a rani pink salwar suit with a scalloped sheer dupatta, she looks so elegant. This colour will definitely make Rashmika stand out without having to experiment too much.

Red -- The Timeless Bride

IMAGE: If Rashmika chooses the OG bridal red, no one will complain. She looks breathtaking in a red anarkali with ear-chain jhumkas.

Orange -- The Trendsetter Bride

IMAGE: If she wants to break from the reds and the pastels, orange would be perfect! She looks unbelievably glamorous in an orange salwar with a tissue dupatta and statement jewellery.

Ivory And Gold -- The Modern, Minimalist Bride

IMAGE: Rashmika loves simplicity and softness, so we won’t be surprised if she chooses ivory. Her ivory lehenga with tassel sleeves and intricate gold work is perfect in every way!