Tamannaah, Suhana Go Wild With...

By RISHIKA SHAH
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Last updated on: January 16, 2026 14:06 IST

Once upon a time, leopard print had a bad rap. It was loud, it was flashy and it was filed under tacky-if-not-done-right.

But fashion loves a good comeback story and, in recent times, animal prints have clawed their way back into the cool club. It is being worn in smarter, sleeker and far more stylish ways.

IMAGE: Radhika Seth is giving full wild girl vibes in a leopard print coord with an off-shoulder crop top and matching pants. Brown sunnies and a maroon bag make this look feel styled, not screaming. Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Seth/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Masoom Minawala makes leopard print look luxe in a satin slip dress styled with statement gold earrings and red pointed heels. Sometimes all you need is one bold print and strong accessories. Photograph: Kind courtesy Masoom Minawala/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Suhana Khan looks like a diva in a sequinned leopard print body-hugging gown with a halter neckline. No extra bling needed when your outfit is already this loud in the best way. Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Apoorva Mukhija turns leopard into a safari look with a printed sweater top and high-waist beige shorts. Cinched with a belt and teamed with black boots, the ensemble feels complete. Photograph: Kind courtesy Apoorva Mukhija/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Leopard has officially entered desi wear thanks to Kusha Kapila’s neon green leopard sari worn over a bralette blouse. Even her nails matched the print because why not go all in. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kusha Kapila/Instagram

 

IMAGE Tamannaah Bhatia makes leopard print cottage-core in a corset dress with a flared skirt and shiny rhinestones on the neckline and straps. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

 

IMAGE Jacqueline Fernandez rocks a blue leopard print swimsuit. Bold and timeless, this print just hits different by the sea. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

