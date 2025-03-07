HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rubina Dilaik's Fierce, Fabulous Style

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
March 07, 2025

Rubina Dilaik is a total fashionista with a fierce attitude that dazzles both on-screen and off it!

This actor and mom of two like to go bold when it comes to style. She always adds a sprinkle of glam to her monochrome looks thanks to her maximalist accessories.

Rubina Dilaik

IMAGE: Rubina Dilaik flips the script with a jaw-dropping sheer top, chic blazer, poppin' red pout and those stunning auburn locks. All photographs: Kind courtesy Rubina Dilaik/Instagram

 

Rubina Dilaik

IMAGE: Seriously, can we get a 'Yass Queen!' for that killer jacket?

 

Rubina Dilaik

IMAGE: She can slay in a pink sari gown, especially with those amazing accessories.

 

Rubina Dilaik

IMAGE: She totally owns the brat green trend in this gown.

 

Rubina Dilaik

IMAGE: She takes pink to the next level in smooth pastel coords that scream ‘powerful chic’.

 

Rubina Dilaik

IMAGE: She strikes a power pose in her sleek black coords and contrasting leather pumps.

 

Rubina Dilaik

IMAGE: Rubina proves earthy tones can be super stylish with her outfit in Pantone’s 2025 colour of the year, mocha brown.

 

Rubina Dilaik

IMAGE: Accessorising like a boss with metallic nails and maximalist jewellery, she finishes off with a bindi.

REDIFF GET AHEAD
