Rubina Dilaik's Fierce, Fabulous Style

Rubina Dilaik is a total fashionista with a fierce attitude that dazzles both on-screen and off it!

This actor and mom of two like to go bold when it comes to style. She always adds a sprinkle of glam to her monochrome looks thanks to her maximalist accessories.

IMAGE: Rubina Dilaik flips the script with a jaw-dropping sheer top, chic blazer, poppin' red pout and those stunning auburn locks. All photographs: Kind courtesy Rubina Dilaik/Instagram

IMAGE: Seriously, can we get a 'Yass Queen!' for that killer jacket?

IMAGE: She can slay in a pink sari gown, especially with those amazing accessories.

IMAGE: She totally owns the brat green trend in this gown.

IMAGE: She takes pink to the next level in smooth pastel coords that scream ‘powerful chic’.

IMAGE: She strikes a power pose in her sleek black coords and contrasting leather pumps.

IMAGE: Accessorising like a boss with metallic nails and maximalist jewellery, she finishes off with a bindi.

