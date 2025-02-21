Manushi, Pooja Are Fiercely Beautiful In...

International pop sensation Charli XCX popularised this provocative shade of green with her music album, Brat.

Brat green, which stands for 'anti-fashion', goes against the mainstream style trends. It's time, the colour tells you, to bid goodbye to the 'soft-girl era' and embrace your inner mess.

Our desi stars are rocking this colour and making it their own -- who needs the rest?

IMAGE: Pooja Hegde looks precious in her off-beat lehenga and statement jewellery. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

IMAGE: Manushi Chhillar is living her best life, serving adventure vibes and rocking a bratty hue that is all about vacay goals. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

IMAGE: Sayani Gupta is adorable yet unrecognisable with her chic short bob, rocking that green hair and electric blue bikini like a beach goddess. Photograph: Kind courtesy Palomi Amar Shell /Instagram

IMAGE: Shehnaaz Gill is pure magic in her stunning suit; tenu suit suit karda indeed! Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

IMAGE: Sandeepa Dhar's eye-catching boots are the cutest. They’re definitely stealing the spotlight on her winter getaway. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sandeepa Dhar/Instagram

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor is giving smart casuals a fun twist with her stylish Crocs. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Raashii Khanna is casting a spell in black magic with vibrant splashes of brat green. Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

IMAGE: Tara Sutaria is on fire in her sizzling bikini. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon is amping up the ante in her edgy co-ords; fashion goals for real! Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES