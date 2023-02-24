Recipe: The Grand Trunk Cocktail

Brighten your weekend by rustling up a homemade cocktail.

Casilda Misquitta mixes gin with fresh orange, cucumber juice, cilantro and sour mix to create The Grand Trunk Cocktail that's perfect for gin lovers.

One of Mumbai's several lady bartenders, Casilda trained professionally. It was her love of experimenting with alcohol and meeting people that drew her to the profession.

The Grand Trunk Cocktail

Serves: 1

Ingredients

60 ml gin

½ fresh Malta or Valencia orange, with the skin

60 ml cucumber juice

30 ml orange juice

Chopped green dhania or coriander or cilantro

15 ml sugar syrup

5 ml lime juice

Ice

Cucumber peel, for the garnish

½ fresh orange slice, for the garnish

Method

In a cocktail shaker, muddle or mix the fresh orange along with the fresh chopped coriander.

Add all other ingredients and shake with ice.

Double strain into a glass of your choice.

Add all other ingredients and shake with ice. Double strain into a glass of your choice. Add in the garnish and serve.

Casilda Misquitta is the head bartender at Taftoon Bar & Kitchen, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.