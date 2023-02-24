Recipe: The Grand Trunk Cocktail

Brighten your weekend by rustling up a homemade cocktail.
Casilda Misquitta mixes gin with fresh orange, cucumber juice, cilantro and sour mix to create The Grand Trunk Cocktail that's perfect for gin lovers.
One of Mumbai's several lady bartenders, Casilda trained professionally. It was her love of experimenting with alcohol and meeting people that drew her to the profession.
The Grand Trunk Cocktail
Serves: 1
Ingredients
- 60 ml gin
- ½ fresh Malta or Valencia orange, with the skin
- 60 ml cucumber juice
- 30 ml orange juice
- Chopped green dhania or coriander or cilantro
- 15 ml sugar syrup
- 5 ml lime juice
- Ice
- Cucumber peel, for the garnish
- ½ fresh orange slice, for the garnish
Method
- In a cocktail shaker, muddle or mix the fresh orange along with the fresh chopped coriander.
Add all other ingredients and shake with ice.
Double strain into a glass of your choice.
- Add in the garnish and serve.
Casilda Misquitta is the head bartender at Taftoon Bar & Kitchen, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.