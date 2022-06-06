News
Recipe: Sonali Mullick's Mango Cocktail

Recipe: Sonali Mullick's Mango Cocktail

By SONALI MULLICK
June 06, 2022 12:59 IST
Mixologist Sonali Mullick's Mango Chilly Masti is just the drink you'd want on a summer evening.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pixabay.com. Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes.

Mango Chilly Masti

Serves: 1

Ingredients

  • 45 ml dark rum
  • 25 ml aamras or mango puree
  • ½ a green chilly
  • 10 ml sugar syrup
  • 100 gm ice

To garnish

  • ½ scoop mango ice cream
  • Pinch chilly powder
  • Mint sprig

Method

  • Combine the dark rum, mango puree, sugar syrup in a shaker.
  • Muddle or mash the green chilly using a mortar and pestle and add it into the shaker.
    Shake well and strain through a sieve before pouring into a coupe glass filled halfway through with ice.
    Garnish with ½ scoop of mango ice cream, chilly powder and a mint sprig.

Note: For a vegan version of this cocktail, skip the ice cream and use a mango popsicle.

If on a diabetic diet use a sugar-free mango popsicle to garnish the drink instead of mango ice cream. And instead of sugar syrup opt for honey or stevia powder. Each brand of stevia has its own stevia for sugar substitution ratio provided on its packing.

Sonali Mullick is the mixologist at Hitchki, the resto-bar chain, and Bayroute, a restaurant in Mumbai.

SONALI MULLICK
