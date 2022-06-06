Recipe: Sonali Mullick's Mango Cocktail

Mixologist Sonali Mullick's Mango Chilly Masti is just the drink you'd want on a summer evening.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pixabay.com. Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes.

Mango Chilly Masti

Serves: 1

Ingredients

45 ml dark rum

25 ml aamras or mango puree

½ a green chilly

10 ml sugar syrup

100 gm ice

To garnish

½ scoop mango ice cream

Pinch chilly powder

Mint sprig

Method

Combine the dark rum, mango puree, sugar syrup in a shaker.

Muddle or mash the green chilly using a mortar and pestle and add it into the shaker.

Shake well and strain through a sieve before pouring into a coupe glass filled halfway through with ice.

Garnish with ½ scoop of mango ice cream, chilly powder and a mint sprig.

Note: For a vegan version of this cocktail, skip the ice cream and use a mango popsicle.

If on a diabetic diet use a sugar-free mango popsicle to garnish the drink instead of mango ice cream. And instead of sugar syrup opt for honey or stevia powder. Each brand of stevia has its own stevia for sugar substitution ratio provided on its packing.

Sonali Mullick is the mixologist at Hitchki, the resto-bar chain, and Bayroute, a restaurant in Mumbai.