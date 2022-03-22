Recipes: Mango Rum Punch, Aam Sutra

Mixologist Sonali Mullick gives you two ways to stay cool -- try these fun, fruity cocktails.

Vodka and mango come together to form the base of Aam Sutra.

Mango Rum Punch feature the flavours of chilly sorbet, enhanced with dark rum.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hitchki

Aam Sutra

Serves: 1

Ingredients

60 ml vodka

30 ml aam panna or raw mango juice (please see the note below)

15 ml sweet and sour mixer, available online or in gourmet grocery stores

90 ml mango juice

Dash red chilly powder

Ice

To serve

Stout glass (please see the pic above)

20 gm aam papad or mango fruit leather or fruit roll up, placed on a skewer, optional

Method

Pour the ice into the glass and add the mango juice.

In a shaker, combine the vodka, aam panna, sweet and sour mixer, red chilly powder.

Shake well and pour over the mango juice and ice in the glass.

Garnish with the aam papad skewer and serve.

Note: You may use an off-the-shelf aam panna like Paper Boat or make your own aam panna from scratch using Sangita Agrawal's Aam Ka Panna recipe.

Skip the salt in the aam panna recipe for a low-sodium cocktail. For a sugarless cocktail, skip the sugar in the aam panna recipe, use sugarless neebu or lemon juice instead of the sweet and sour mixer and homemade mango juice.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bayroute

Mango Rum Punch

Serves: 1

Ingredients

60 ml dark rum

2 scoops mango chilly sorbet

10 ml agave nectar

10 ml freshly squeezed lime juice

Ice

To serve

Martini glass

Green chilly, finely chopped

Orange slice

Method

Pour the ice in a shaker.

Add the dark rum, 1 scoop of the sorbet, agave nectar, lime juice.

Shake well and pour the mixture into the martini glass.

Add the remaining scoop of the sorbet in the glass.

Garnish with a chopped green chilly (please see the pic above) and the orange slice on the side of the glass, and serve chilled.

Note: Mango chilly sorbet can be easily made at home. Try this recipe [external link] by Sanjeev Kapoor.

<p<> For a sugarfree cocktail, opt to use slices of a low-calorie, healthier popsicle (like NOTO) instead of sorbet and skip the nectar.

Sonali Mullick is the mixologist at Hitchki, the resto-bar chain, and Bayroute, a restaurant in Mumbai.