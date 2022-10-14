Recipe: Refreshingly Simple Drinks

Diwali is days away. Plan your taash party menu with frothy concoctions by mixologist Sonali Mullick.

Omit the alcohol in each recipe to have unusual mocktails to offer too.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Hitchki

Lollyta

Serves: 1

Ingredients

60 ml white rum

40 ml strawberry puree (please see the note below)

4 kaffir leaves

20 ml sweet and sour mix, available online or at a liquor store

30 ml soda

100 gm ice

Stout glass (please see the pic above)

To garnish

Black pepper powder

Fresh mint leaves

Mango lolly or popsicle or bar

Salt

Method

Muddle the kaffir leaves with the strawberry puree.

Combine all the ingredients in a cocktail shaker or bowl.

Shake/stir and pour into a stout glass.

Garnish with mint leaves and the mango lolly that has been sprinkled with salt and black pepper.

Editor's Note: Instead of pureeing fresh strawberries, if the fruit is not available, puree frozen strawberries or use a strawberry crush. If using a crush, adjust the sweet and sour mix quantity, since strawberry crush has extra sugar, as does the lolly. Fresh kaffir leaves are available at certain vegetable sellers at your local market who stock 'English' vegetables or at gourmet grocery stores.

For sugar-free cocktails, use a sugar-free popsicle brand like NOTO and opt for fresh or frozen strawberries and go slow on the sweet and sour mix.

Skip the rum, and you have a splendid mocktail.

Pehchan Kaun

Serves: 1

Ingredients

100 gm cranberry pulp or pre-frozen cranberry juice

100 gm fresh fruits, including pomegranate pieces or arils, chopped and skinned segments of oranges/mosambi and chopped, peeled pieces of apples, soaked in 200 gm red wine overnight

30 ml sweet and sour mix

Soda

Ice

Red wine goblet or wine glass

Method

In two wine goblets, pour equal quantities of the cranberry pulp or frozen cranberry juice slush.

Add the fresh fruits with the wine and the sweet and sour mix.

Top off with soda and ice.

Serve.

Editor's Note: For a cocktail with less sugar, go slow on the cranberry juice and sweet and sour mix.

For a non-alcoholic cocktail, soak the fruits in orange juice or grape juice.

Ek Chutki Sindoor Ki Keemat

Serves: 1

Ingredients

10 gm gulkand or rose petal jam, easily available in grocery stores or online

10 ml sweet and sour mix

100 gm ice

Any kind of interesting old fashioned glass

Chutki or sindoor packet, for the garnish

Method

Combine all the ingredients in a shaker.

Shake and pour into the glass.

Garnish the glass from the exterior with sindoor or red powder (please see the pic above).

Editor's Note: For a mocktail with less sugar, make your own rose petal jam at home using this recipe [external link] but substitute the sugar in the recipe with stevia powder.

Sonali Mullick is the head of operations and mixologist at Hitchki, the resto-bar chain, and Bayroute, a restaurant in Mumbai.