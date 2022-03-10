Recipe: Gordon Ramsay-Inspired Mojito Panna Cotta

As the hot weather sets in, everyone is in the mood for something light and refreshing like Chef Gordon Ramsay's Mojito Panna Cotta.

A perfect summer dessert, it features creamy, silky panna cotta, topped with mojito sauce.

Inspired by celebrity chef Ramsay, Shalinee Ghosh Laval recreated the dessert with fresh cream.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalinee Ghosh Laval

Mojito Panna Cotta

Serves: 8

Ingredients

For the panna cotta

500 ml light fresh cream, coconut milk can be used as an alternative

50 gm sugar

3 gelatine sheets or a gelatine substitute for vegetarians like agar agar (please see the note below)

10 small glasses

Cold water, enough to submerge the gelatine sheets

Lime wedges, for garnish

Baby mint leaves, for garnish

For the sauce or coulis

1 green lime, grated and juice squeezed out

30 gm sugar

½ tsp white rum, optional (don't up the rum or it will overpower the other flavours of the dessert)

6 mint leaves, finely chopped

2-3 drops green food colouring

Method

For the panna cotta

Fill a large bowl with cold water.

Add a few ice cubes if needed.

Add the gelatine sheets.

Ensure they are completely submerged in water.

Set aside for at least 20 minutes.

Add a few ice cubes if needed. Add the gelatine sheets. Ensure they are completely submerged in water. Set aside for at least 20 minutes. Heat the cream in a heavy-bottomed saucepan over low heat.

When the cream is just about to boil, take off heat.

Add the sugar and stir.

Cool to room temperature.

When the cream is just about to boil, take off heat. Add the sugar and stir. Cool to room temperature. Take out the gelatine sheets, one at a time, squeeze them gently to remove any excess water and place them in the lukewarm cream mixture (mixture must not be hot or the gelatine will become lumpy).

Stir till the gelatine completely dissolves.

Stir till the gelatine completely dissolves. Fill the glasses halfway with the cream mixture.

Place them in the refrigerator to set overnight or at least for 6 hours.

The liquid topping can be prepared just before taking out the panna cotta from the fridge.

For the sauce or coulis

Pour the lime juice into a pan and heat it gently over low heat.

Add the sugar and stir till dissolves and add the chopped mint leaves and take off heat.

Once the mixture has cooled, add the lime zest, rum, food colouring.

Pour 2-3 tsp of the lime liquid mix into the chilled panna cotta.

Garnish with wedges of lime, baby mint leaves and serve.

Note: Vegetarians can use a gelatine substitute like agar-agar. Each gm or tsp or sheet of gelatine can be substituted for an equivalent amount of agar agar -- substitution is in a 1:1 ratio.

For a sugar-free dessert swap the sugar with stevia powder or stevia liquid. Each brand of stevia has its own stevia for sugar substitution ratio provided on its packing.

Coconut milk instead of the cream is good alternative for weight watchers and those on a vegan diet.

WATCH: How to make Mojito Panna Cotta

Shalinee has lived in France for over 10 years and uploads weekly vlogs on life in France on her YouTube channel Shalinee in France.