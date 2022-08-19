News
Recipe: Sangita's Falahari Dum Aloo

Recipe: Sangita's Falahari Dum Aloo

By SANGITA AGRAWAL
August 19, 2022 13:39 IST
A satvik dish, which implies a light and healthy preparation, Sangita Agrawal's Jain Falahari Dum Aloo uses upvas ka namak and ghee or peanut oil.

An ideal dish to have on Janmashtami when traditonally vegetarian food is served.

Sangita credits both her mother and Tarla Dalal for her cooking ambitions. 'At that time, it was Tarla Dalal who had popularised Indian and world cuisine to the masses in India. It is because of her that I started trying and experimenting world cuisine.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sangita Agrawal

Falahari Dum Aloo

Serves: 4

Ingredients

  • 200 gm potatoes, boiled, peeled and cut into cubes
  • 1 cup dahi or yoghurt (vegans may use vegan yoghurt)
  • 1 tsp ginger paste or grated ginger or saunth (dried ginger)
  • 2 tbsp fresh chopped mint leaves
  • ½ tsp red chilly powder
  • 1 tsp dhania or coriander powder
  • 2 laung or cloves
  • 2 green elaichi or cardamom
  • Rock salt to taste
  • 1 tbsp chopped green dhania or coriander or cilantro for the paste + 1 tbsp extra for garnish
  • 2 tsp or more ghee or peanut oil
  • Water

Method

  • Grind the ginger, coriander powder, mint leaves and 1 tbsp chopped coriander.
    Add the yoghurt and grind again till it's a fine paste.
  • Heat 2 tsp ghee in a nonstick or heavy-bottomed frying pan or better kadhai.
    Add the potatoes and saute till pink.
    Drain and keep aside.
  • In the same pan, add the cardamom, cloves, red chilly powder.
    Add the ground paste and salt.
    Add the fresh coriander leaves.
    Saute for a few minutes.
    Add the potatoes and stir for a minute till they are coated with the mixture.
    Add water and cook till the ghee starts to come on top and the desired consistency is achieved.
    It's not exactly a raseela alu, but has a thicky gravy.
    Serve hot with steamed rice or rotis or paratha or pooris.

Editor's Note: Pair this alu sabzi with fresh hot pooris or Jayanti Soni's Vrat Pulau or Rachna's Pea Pulau and Taruna Deepak's Dal Moradabadi.

 

Sangita Agrawal lives in Mumbai and publishes the food blog Bliss of Cooking.

SANGITA AGRAWAL
