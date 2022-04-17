Recipe: Mooli Ka Achaar

Sangita Agrawal shares her mother's special recipe for Mooli Ka Achaar which is made with very little oil.

A tangy, umami-tasting pickle, it is the perfect accompaniment for any Indian meal.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sangita Agrawal

Mooli Ka Achaar

Serving: 200 ml jar

Ingredients

250 gm mooli or radish

2 tbsp rai or mustard seeds

1 tsp saunfor fennel seeds

3 tbsp mustard oil

1 to 1½ tsp red chilly powder

Pinch haldi or turmeric powder

1 tsp vinegar, optional

1 tbsp salt

Method

Peel the mooli and cut it into thin slices of ¼-inch thickness.

Grind the mustard seeds in a mixer/spice grinder to a coarse powder.

Pound the saunf.

In a bowl, add the sliced mooli, ground mustard, saunf, chilly powder, salt, haldi, oil.

Add the vinegar.

Mix well and transfer into a small glass jar.

The pickle will be ready three days after making.

The mooli will become soft as the pickle ages.

To keep the crunch intact store the pickle in the refrigerator after a week.

Note: Mooli Ka Achaar is best eaten when fresh and crunchy.

Make in small batches so it is consumed within 10-15 days.

The use of yellow mustard, instead of regular mustard seeds, will give it a nice golden colour.

Sangita Agrawal lives in Mumbai and publishes the food blog Bliss of Cooking.