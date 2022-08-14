Recipe: Falahari Masala Dosa

Sangita Agrawal's low-calorie, gluten-free Falahari Masala Dosa or Vrat Ka Dosa makes use of barnyard millets and sabudana (sago) and tastes wonderful.

Its flavour is similar to a dosa made with rice and urad dal, but is ideal for those avoiding rice and wheat or on a fast.

It's accompanied by a vrat-friendly potato stuffing and a tangy peanut-coconut chutney.

Says food-blogger Sangita: 'Seeing how happy my food made people inspired me to start this cooking blog, marking the beginning of Bliss of Cooking'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sangita Agrawal

Falahari Masala Dosa or Vrat Ka Dosa

Servings: 8-10

Ingredients

For the dosa

½ cup sabudana or sago, soaked for 4 hours

1 cup samak or samvat or samo or barnyard millets, soaked for 4 hours

¼ cup dahi or yoghurt

1 tsp salt

Peanut chutney, to serve

For the potato filling

2-3 potatoes, boiled and roughly chopped

2 green chillies, finely chopped

1-inch piece ginger, chopped

2 tbsp chopped green dhania or coriander or cilantro

2 tbsp crushed roasted peanuts

Pinch Kashmiri chilly powder, optional

1 tsp lemon juice

2 tsp ghee or oil

For the peanut-coconut chutney

½ cup roasted peanuts

½ cup fresh grated coconut

2-3 green chillies, chopped

1-inch piece ginger, chopped

½ cup chopped green dhania or coriander or cilantro and mint leaves

1 tsp lime juice or tamarind paste

1 tsp sugar, optional

Salt to taste

1 red chilly

1 tsp dhania or coriander seeds

1 tsp oil, for tempering

Method

For the dosa

Wash the samo grain thoroughly, 3-4 times or until the water runs clear.

In a bowl, soak in water for 4-5 hours.

Drain excess water from the rice and the sabudana and transfer to a mixer.

Add the dahi and grind to a smooth paste.

Transfer into a bowl, add salt and mix well.

If needed, adjust the consistency by adding a little water.

Cover and keep aside for 30 minutes.

For the masala filling

Heat the ghee in a kadhai or frying pan.

Add the green chillies, ginger, peanuts and saute for a minute.

Add the potatoes, chilly powder, salt and saute for 3-4 minutes.

Add the chopped coriander, lemon juice and stir.

Take off heat.

For the peanut-coconut chutney

Blend all the ingredients, except the red chilly, oil and coriander seeds, to a paste in a blender/mixer.

Heat the oil in a small tempering or frying pan.

Add the dry red chilly and coriander and sauté till crisp.

Take off heat and pour the tempering on the prepared chutney.

For frying the dosas

Heat a heavy iron skillet or a heavy-bottomed tava or a non-stick frying pan and add a few drops of oil and wipe well.

Using a ladle, pour some of the batter on to the tava and working from the centre, spread it out in a circular motion.

Drizzle few drops more of oil around the dosa and in the centre.

Let the dosa cook till the bottom starts turning golden.

Place 2 tbsp of the filling in the centre and cook until golden brown and crisp.

Gently fold the ends of the dosa and take off heat.

Continue the process until all the batter has been used.

Editor's Note:

If on a vegan diet, use vegan yoghurt for the dosa recipe.

This dosa can be eaten with other kinds of chutney. Try Mini Ribiero's Six Types of Chutneys.

Dosa pairs well with fish curry like Prasanna Pandarinathan's Pamban Fish Curry.

Sangita Agrawal lives in Mumbai and publishes the food blog Bliss of Cooking.