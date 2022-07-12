News
Recipe: Garma Garam Sweet Corn Soup

Recipe: Garma Garam Sweet Corn Soup

By NIRANJINI BOLOOR
July 12, 2022 16:25 IST
Niranjini Boloor's heart-warming bowl of healthy clear Sweet Corn Soup will keep you warm on a rainy evening.

Made in a jiffy, it can be served as a soup with a garnish of chopped coriander or mint leaves and some crusty toasted bread.

Or you can also enjoy it in a glass, as a juice served warm.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Sweet Corn Soup

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

  • 2 ears corn, on the cob, chopped into 4 chunky pieces each
  • ½ inch ginger
  • ¼ tsp haldi or turmeric powder
  • 500 ml water
  • ½ slice lemon
  • 1 green chilly
  • Salt to taste
  • Chopped green dhania or coriander or cilantro, to garnish, optional
  • Chopped mint leaves, optional

Method

  • Boil the water, corn, salt, lemon, green chilly, ginger in a pressure cooker over medium-high heat.
    After four whistles, turn off and let the pressure release.
    Open the lid and using a sieve, drain the water into a glass/bowl and discard the pieces of ginger, chilly and lemon.
    Using a fork or a knife, chop the corn kernels from the cob and add it to the soup water.
    Garnish with chopped coriander or mint leaves and serve warm with toasted bread or baguette.
NIRANJINI BOLOOR
Recipes:Chicken Curry, Pamban Fish Curry
Recipes: Four Millet Soup, Indian Broth
Recipe: Dhaniya Tamatar Shorba
'Rajapaksa will try everything to hold on to power'
Athletics Worlds: Neeraj looks to break new ground
Oppn slams muscular, aggressive lions in emblem
Medha Patkar booked over alleged misuse of funds
