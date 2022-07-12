Recipe: Garma Garam Sweet Corn Soup

Niranjini Boloor's heart-warming bowl of healthy clear Sweet Corn Soup will keep you warm on a rainy evening.

Made in a jiffy, it can be served as a soup with a garnish of chopped coriander or mint leaves and some crusty toasted bread.

Or you can also enjoy it in a glass, as a juice served warm.

Sweet Corn Soup

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

2 ears corn, on the cob, chopped into 4 chunky pieces each

½ inch ginger

¼ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

500 ml water

½ slice lemon

1 green chilly

Salt to taste

Chopped green dhania or coriander or cilantro, to garnish, optional

Chopped mint leaves, optional

Method