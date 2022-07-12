Recipe: Garma Garam Sweet Corn Soup

Niranjini Boloor's heart-warming bowl of healthy clear Sweet Corn Soup will keep you warm on a rainy evening.
Made in a jiffy, it can be served as a soup with a garnish of chopped coriander or mint leaves and some crusty toasted bread.
Or you can also enjoy it in a glass, as a juice served warm.
Sweet Corn Soup
Serves: 2-3
Ingredients
- 2 ears corn, on the cob, chopped into 4 chunky pieces each
- ½ inch ginger
- ¼ tsp haldi or turmeric powder
- 500 ml water
- ½ slice lemon
- 1 green chilly
- Salt to taste
- Chopped green dhania or coriander or cilantro, to garnish, optional
- Chopped mint leaves, optional
Method
- Boil the water, corn, salt, lemon, green chilly, ginger in a pressure cooker over medium-high heat.
After four whistles, turn off and let the pressure release.
Open the lid and using a sieve, drain the water into a glass/bowl and discard the pieces of ginger, chilly and lemon.
Using a fork or a knife, chop the corn kernels from the cob and add it to the soup water.
Garnish with chopped coriander or mint leaves and serve warm with toasted bread or baguette.