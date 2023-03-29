News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Food » Recipe: Raw Mango Cocktail

Recipe: Raw Mango Cocktail

By ANGELA LAWITLANGPUI
March 29, 2023 09:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mangoes have returned and Angela Lawitlangpui knows how to make the best use of the summer fruit, especially its raw variety.

Her sweet, savoury and spicy Raw Mango Cocktail is a weekend brunch menu star or a weekday pick me up and can also be made minus the alcohol.

A refreshing drink for a hot day, it tastes phenomenal with the spicy bird's eye chilly and tangy fresh lime juice.

Raw Mango Cocktail

Serves: 1

Ingredients

  • 10 chunks of raw mango, without the skin
  • 1 bird's eye chilly, cut into half, use as per your spice tolerance
  • 60 ml tequila
  • 30 ml fresh lime juice
  • 20 ml sugar syrup or a sugar equivalent
  • 30 ml mango juice
  • Pinch salt
  • Ice cubes
  • Coupe or martini glass

To garnish

  • Raw mango slices
  • 1 bird's eye chilly

Method

  • Muddle or mash the raw mango chunks well in a shaker.
    Add the tequila, fresh lime juice, sugar syrup, bird's eye chilly, mango juice and salt.
    Shake all the ingredients with ice cubes.
    Strain the mixture into a coupe glass.
    Garnish with raw mango slices and bird's eye chilly (please see the pic above).

Angela Lawitlangpui is the bar executive at Independence Brewing Co, that has outlets in Mumbai and Pune.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
ANGELA LAWITLANGPUI
COMMENT
Print this article
Fantastic Mango Thirst-Quenchers
Fantastic Mango Thirst-Quenchers
Summer Recipes: Daab Shikanji, Kesar Pista Kulfi
Summer Recipes: Daab Shikanji, Kesar Pista Kulfi
Recipe: How to make Fruit Limeade
Recipe: How to make Fruit Limeade
150 meets with Fadnavis to topple MVA govt: Maha min
150 meets with Fadnavis to topple MVA govt: Maha min
PIX: Alcaraz, Rybakina on course for 'Sunshine Double'
PIX: Alcaraz, Rybakina on course for 'Sunshine Double'
'Why don't you call Salman a TV actor?'
'Why don't you call Salman a TV actor?'
'Rahul's disqualification will mark end of BJP'
'Rahul's disqualification will mark end of BJP'

More like this

Recipes: Coolers for the Heat

Recipes: Coolers for the Heat

Recipes: Funky summer coolers

Recipes: Funky summer coolers

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances