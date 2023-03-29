Recipe: Raw Mango Cocktail

Mangoes have returned and Angela Lawitlangpui knows how to make the best use of the summer fruit, especially its raw variety.
Her sweet, savoury and spicy Raw Mango Cocktail is a weekend brunch menu star or a weekday pick me up and can also be made minus the alcohol.
A refreshing drink for a hot day, it tastes phenomenal with the spicy bird's eye chilly and tangy fresh lime juice.
Raw Mango Cocktail
Serves: 1
Ingredients
- 10 chunks of raw mango, without the skin
- 1 bird's eye chilly, cut into half, use as per your spice tolerance
- 60 ml tequila
- 30 ml fresh lime juice
- 20 ml sugar syrup or a sugar equivalent
- 30 ml mango juice
- Pinch salt
- Ice cubes
- Coupe or martini glass
To garnish
- Raw mango slices
- 1 bird's eye chilly
Method
- Muddle or mash the raw mango chunks well in a shaker.
Add the tequila, fresh lime juice, sugar syrup, bird's eye chilly, mango juice and salt.
Shake all the ingredients with ice cubes.
Strain the mixture into a coupe glass.
Garnish with raw mango slices and bird's eye chilly (please see the pic above).
Angela Lawitlangpui is the bar executive at Independence Brewing Co, that has outlets in Mumbai and Pune.