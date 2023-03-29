Recipe: Raw Mango Cocktail

Mangoes have returned and Angela Lawitlangpui knows how to make the best use of the summer fruit, especially its raw variety.

Her sweet, savoury and spicy Raw Mango Cocktail is a weekend brunch menu star or a weekday pick me up and can also be made minus the alcohol.

A refreshing drink for a hot day, it tastes phenomenal with the spicy bird's eye chilly and tangy fresh lime juice.

Raw Mango Cocktail

Serves: 1

Ingredients

10 chunks of raw mango, without the skin

1 bird's eye chilly, cut into half, use as per your spice tolerance

60 ml tequila

30 ml fresh lime juice

20 ml sugar syrup or a sugar equivalent

30 ml mango juice

Pinch salt

Ice cubes

Coupe or martini glass

To garnish

Raw mango slices

1 bird's eye chilly

Method

Muddle or mash the raw mango chunks well in a shaker.

Add the tequila, fresh lime juice, sugar syrup, bird's eye chilly, mango juice and salt.

Shake all the ingredients with ice cubes.

Strain the mixture into a coupe glass.

Garnish with raw mango slices and bird's eye chilly (please see the pic above).

Angela Lawitlangpui is the bar executive at Independence Brewing Co, that has outlets in Mumbai and Pune.