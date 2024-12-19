Recipe: Manisha's Two-State Mutton Curry

Manisha Kotian cooks for a unique mixed Maharashtrian-Mangalorean household. This is her signature, gloriously-tasty Two-State Mutton Curry, that borrows textures, flavours and spices both from her native Murud-Janjira and from the Kotian place of origin in Vamanjur, Karnataka.

It's a great curry that will keep both Maharashtrian and Mangalorean diners super happy. Mop it up with piping hot dosas or have it a la Maharashtra with bhakris or rice.

Manisha works for Rediff.com, curating content among other assignments. She is also an expert in the kitchen. Her Mangalore-Style Chicken Curry, CKP-Style Chicken Curry, Chicken Fry, Masoor Curry and Pulao, CKP-Style Valache Birde (from sprouted mung), Mung Dal Bhaji, Veg/Non-Veg Fried Rice, Suran Fry, Bhendi (Okra) Fry, and more, are much appreciated by her family and friends.

Manisha's Two-State Mutton Curry

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

1 kg mutton

3 medium-sized onions, finely chopped

2 tomatoes, chopped

10 to 15 bedgi red chillies

2-3 tbsp oil + extra for tempering

8 to 10 pods garlic, finely chopped

2-inch piece ginger, juilenned

1 tsp imli or tamarind paste

1 tsp haldi or turmeric

1 cup fresh grated coconut

2 green chillies, cut lengthwise

1 tsp rai or mustard seeds

1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds

½ tsp methi or fenugreek seeds

5 lavang or cloves

1 inch-piece dalcheeni or cinnamon piece

3 green elaichi or cardamom

2 tbsp brown dhania or coriander seeds

1 tsp kala miri or black peppercorns

1 tbsp badishep or sonf or fennel seeds

1 tsp khus khus or poppy seeds

10 to 15 curry leaves

2 tej pattas or bay leaf

Salt to taste, about 2 tsp

Handful fresh green dhania or coriander or cilantro, chopped

Method

In a pressure cooker, mix the chopped onions, chopped tomatoes, 2 green chilies with the ginger, haldi, salt and the mutton and keep aside for 15 to 20 minutes.

Cover and cook over medium heat for 4 to 5 whistles, depending on your cooker and the tenderness of the meat.

Keep aside.

Grind to a fine paste in a mixer.

Keep aside.

Add more salt if required.

Garnish the curry with fresh chopped coriander leaves and serve hot with steamed rice or Jeera Rice or chapatis or bhakris or dosas or bread, with slices of salad -- like onions, tomatoes, lemons -- on the side.

Manisha Deshpande Kotian lives in Mumbai.