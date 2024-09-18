Recipe: Bethica's Barnyard Millet Kanchipuram Idlis

Millet idlis have been steadily gaining popularity. We all want to tuck into dishes that contain the wonder grain because we know it's mighty good for us.

You might have already tried Rediff Food's selection of South Indian fare made with millets: Barnyard Millet Dosas, Ragi Dal Dosas, Jowar Idlis, Foxtail Millet Dosas, Millet Upma.

But have you ever tried the very interesting-sounding Kanchipuram millet idlis?

Bethica Das's recipe for Barnyard Millet Kanchipuram Idli uses bhagar or samwa or kuthiraivali or udalu or kavadapullu, which are the various Indian names for barnyard millets.

"Kanchipuram idlis are slightly different from the usual idlis," says Bethica. "A tempering of mustard seeds, cumin seeds, crushed black pepper, broken cashews, urad and chana dal, grated ginger, chopped green chilies, asafoetida and curry leaves are added to the batter before steaming."

"Another unique feature is that idli moulds are not used to steam them but greased small tumblers (steel glasses) or containers."

These delectable spiced millet idlis match well with coconut chutney and/or Sambar and make for a filling breakfast or brunch.

Barnyard Millet Kanchipuram Idlis

Servings: Approximately 15 idlis

Ingredients

For the idlis

1 cup bhagar or barnyard millet

1/3 cup urad dal or white gram

½ tsp methi or fenugreek seeds

Pinch hing or asafoetida

¼ tsp saunth or dried ginger powder

Water

1 tsp oil to grease the idli containers

Few steel tumblers or containers

For the tempering

1½ tbsp ghee

½ tsp rai or mustard seeds

½ tsp jeera or cumin seeds

8-10 cashews, broken

1 tsp urad dal or white gram

1 tbsp chana dal or Bengal gram

1 tsp black peppercorns, coarsely pounded

1-2 green chillies, chopped

Pinch hing or asafoetida

1 tsp grated ginger

1 sprig curry leaves

For serving

Coconut chutney, to serve

Sambar, to serve

Method

Wash the millets, urad dal, fenugreek seeds well and soak in sufficient water overnight or for a minimum of 4 hours.

After soaking, wash again and rinse.

After soaking, wash again and rinse. Grind the millets, dal into a smooth paste in a mixer/grinder, adding enough water to make a batter of pouring consistency.

Add the salt, dry ginger powder, asafoetida.

Mix well and keep aside in a warm place, covered, to ferment overnight or for a minimum of six hours.

Add the salt, dry ginger powder, asafoetida. Mix well and keep aside in a warm place, covered, to ferment overnight or for a minimum of six hours. Just before steaming the idlis, heat ghee in a small frying pan and add the tempering ingredients listed above.

Sauté for a minute, allowing the spices to crackle, and pour this tempering into the prepared batter and mix.

Grease the steel tumblers or small containers and ladle the batter into it.

Fill each only ¾ full.

Steam in an idli steamer or covered pot for 12-15 minutes, or till a knife inserted into it comes out clean – the time may vary depending on the height of the tumblers.

Keep aside to cool for 5-10 minutes and then demould with the help of a knife dipped in water.

Serve hot with coconut chutney and Sambar.

Bethica Das is a Sharjah-based food blogger. Please do have a look at her recipes here.