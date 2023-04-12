News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Food » Zelda's South Indian Tomato Chutney

Zelda's South Indian Tomato Chutney

By ZELDA PANDE
April 12, 2023 12:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Having a container full of South Indian-Style Tomato Chutney in your refrigerator will ensure you never go hungry. It will last for a week or two in the fridge, and longer if you freeze it in portions.

It can be had with dosas, idlis, uttapams, appams, paniyarams, rice-sambar, rice-dal-sabzi or with just plain rice. Or even in a grilled cheese sandwich.

It doesn't always have to be made extra spicy -- that allows it to be consumed in larger quantities as a side.

Zelda's Tomato Chutney

Zelda's South Indian Tomato Chutney

Serves: 5-6

Ingredients

  • 8 medium tomatoes, halved
  • 3 red onions, peeled halved
  • 12-14 pods garlic
  • 3-4 bedgi chillies or sharper dried red chillies
  • 4 tbsp ghee
  • 2-inch piece ginger, grated
  • 20 peeled sambar onions
  • 3-4 green chillies
  • 3 tomatoes chopped
  • Boiled or filtered or mineral water
  • Salt, to taste, about 1 tsp
  • 1 tsp dhania or coriander powder
  • 1 tsp jaggery, optional
  • 1-2 tsp red chilly powder, optional
  • 1 tbsp til or sesame oil
  • 2 tsp urad dal or whole white gram
  • 2 tsp chana dal or whole Bengal gram
  • 2 tsp rai or mustard seeds
  • ½ tsp hing or asafoetida
  • 12 curry leaves

Method

  • In a large heavy-bottomed kadhai roast the 8 tomatoes, bedgi chillies, onions and the garlic with 3 tbsp of the ghee over medium high heat till they develop black spots and they blacken the kadhai.
    Take off heat.
    Keep aside to cool.
  • Roast the sambar onions in the remaining 1 tbsp ghee till a little crisp in a frying pan for 8-9 minutes.
    Keep aside.
  • Grind the roasted tomatoes, onions, garlic, chillies with the nearly all of the ginger (reserve a generous pinch for later) and a little mineral water to achieve chutney consistency.
    Keep aside.
  • In a fresh kadhai add the sesame oil, urad dal, chana dal and roast the dals till mildly red over low heat.
    Increase the heat and add the hing and the mustard seeds and allow them to splutter for a minute.
    Add the curry patta, chopped tomatoes, remaining ginger, 3-4 green chillies and cook over medium heat for 4-5 minutes.
    Add the ground mixture and the salt, dhania powder, red chilly powder (only if the chutney is not spicy enough) and a dash jaggery if preferred (the onions and tomatoes will already add sweetness) and cook for 4-5 minutes more and then add the ghee-roasted sambar onions.
  • Serve or store.

Zelda's Note: This chutney can be made without onions and garlic for those who don't eat onion and garlic. Ginger can be replaced with saunth or dried ginger powder.
To veganise the recipe use cashew butter instead of ghee.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
ZELDA PANDE
COMMENT
Print this article
Zelda Pande's Gourmet Thayir Sadam
Zelda Pande's Gourmet Thayir Sadam
Recipe: Paruppu Usili
Recipe: Paruppu Usili
Recipe: Zelda's South Indian Mango Rice
Recipe: Zelda's South Indian Mango Rice
Uzbekistan invites India's EC to witness referendum
Uzbekistan invites India's EC to witness referendum
Coming Soon! Apple's First India Store
Coming Soon! Apple's First India Store
MI's prospects brighten with Rohit's return to form
MI's prospects brighten with Rohit's return to form
Warner's leadership woes continue despite best effort
Warner's leadership woes continue despite best effort

More like this

Recipe: Spicy Southy Mutton Curry

Recipe: Spicy Southy Mutton Curry

Recipe: Swamyji's Ghee Panyarams

Recipe: Swamyji's Ghee Panyarams

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances