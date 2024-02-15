Recipe: Bethica's Andhra-Style Gongura Mutton

Spicy and tangy, Gongura Mamsam is a traditional but wonderful dish from Andhra Pradesh.

Bethica Das cooks the mutton with gongura or sorrel leaves, also known as chukka or ambada bhaji, that a signature taste and enhances the flavour of the meat.

"It is a great party dish, which can be prepared for special occasions," say the home chef from Sharjah.

"You can relish this yummy and finger-licking delicacy with hot steamed rice, jeera rice, pulao, biryani, naans, tandoori rotis, rumali rotis or just plain chappatis."

Gongura Mamsam

Serves: 3-4

500 gm mutton with bones

2 bunches gongura or sorrel leaves, chopped

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

2 tbsp oil to marinate

2 sprigs curry pattas or curry leaves

Salt to taste, around 1 tsp

1 tsp haldi or turmeric powder

2 tbsp red chilly powder

1 tbsp dhania or coriander powder

1 tsp jeera or cumin powder

1 tsp garam masala powder

2 tbsp oil

2 onions, chopped

1 tbsp chopped green dhania or coriander or cilantro leaves

Water

Method

Marinate the mutton with the ginger-garlic paste, 1 sprig of the curry leaves, 2 tbsp oil and all the dry masala powders overnight or for a minimum of 3 hours.

Heat the oil in a pressure cooker and saute the chopped onions in it over medium heat.

Add the remaining sprig curry leaves.

Stir till the onions turn light brown.

Add the marinated mutton and ¼ cup water.

Cook, covered over low heat till the water evaporates.

Keep stirring at intervals.

Add 1 cup water and pressure cook for 20 minutes over low heat after the first whistle.

When done, open the cooker, add the chopped gongura leaves and continue cooking for 2-3 minutes till the leaves wilt and the oil separates.

Add the salt and stir.

Take off heat and garnish with the chopped coriander leaves.

Serve with steamed rice or a pulao or your choice of Indian breads.

Bethica Das is a Sharjah-based food blogger.

