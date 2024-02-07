Recipe: Bethica's Andhra-Style Vegetable Curry

Dappalam or Mukkala Pulusu is a traditional Andhra mixed vegetable curry or stew that's healthy and nutritious.

"It's an excellent accompaniment to hot steamed rice," says Bethica Das. "Enjoy it with a drizzle of ghee and roasted papad. It typically has a sweet, tangy and spicy gravy, almost similar to sambar, but without the boiled lentils.

"Pumpkin, okra (lady's fingers), eggplant (baingan) and bottle gourd (doodhi) are generally added. I also used French beans, potatoes, broad beans and a bit of cauliflower," she adds.

The dish is included as part of the festive menus in Andhra households, especially during Sankranti.

Bethica presents recipes from many regions of India to add depth to your menus.

Dappalam

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

3-4 cups of mixed vegetables, including chopped drumstick, bottle gourd, potato, cauliflower, French beans, broad beans, eggplant, bhindi

3 cups water

Salt to taste, around 1 tsp

½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

1 tbsp red chilly powder

1 tbsp sambar powder, optional

1 tomato, chopped

1 sprig curry pattas or curry leaves

1 tsp tamarind paste, mixed with 1 cup water

2 tbsp roasted chickpea flour or besan or rice flour, mixed with ¾ cup water

1 tbsp sugar or jaggery

2 tbsp green dhania or coriander or cilantro leaves, chopped

For the tempering

2 tbsp oil

½ tsp rai or mustard seeds

½ tsp jeera or cumin seeds

¼ tsp methi or fenugreek seeds

2 green chillies, slit lengthwise

¼ tsp hing or asafoetida

2 dry red chillies

1 sprig curry pattas or curry leaves

Method

In a kadhai or saucepan, add all the chopped vegetables (except the bhindi and the eggplant), water, salt, turmeric powder.

Bring it to a boil and simmer, covered, for 5-6 minutes or till the vegetables are 70 per cent cooked.

Now add the okra, eggplant, tomatoes, tamarind water, curry leaves, followed by the red chilly powder, sambar powder, the chickpea flour/rice flour slurry, sugar.

Mix well and continue to simmer, covered till all vegetables are perfectly cooked.

When done, take off heat and garnish with the coriander leaves.

For the tempering

In another small frying pan, heat the oil and temper with the mustard seeds, cumin seeds, fenugreek seeds, dry red chillies.

Allow it to splutter.

Add the slit green chillies, curry leaves, asafoetida.

Saute for a few seconds and then pour this tempering over the prepared Dappalam.

Serve with hot steamed rice.

Bethica Das is a Sharjah-based food blogger. You can browse her recipes here.