Recipe: Bethica's Aloo Bhaat

Recipe: Bethica's Aloo Bhaat

By BETHICA DAS
December 01, 2023 12:44 IST
When time is a constraint, turn to a quick and heavenly-tasting meal with Aloo Bhaat, also called Aloo Bhorta

"Traditionally, salt, onion, green chillies and mustard oil or ghee are added to the mashed potatoes," says Sharjah-based food blogger Bethica Das. "But you can also add kasundi (Bengali mustard paste) or toasted and crushed dry red chillies."

The dish goes well with steamed rice or as a side-dish with dal-chawal.

Bethica cooks Bengali, South Indian and Western meals with ease -- her roots are in Bengal, but she has spent several years in the South and also likes to dabble with fusion fare.

Aloo Bhaat

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

  • 2 large potatoes, boiled, peeled and mashed
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 1-2 green chillies, chopped
  • 2 tbsp chopped green dhania or coriander or cilantro leaves
  • Salt to taste, around 1 tsp
  • 2 tsp mustard oil or 1 tbsp ghee
  • Green chillies, to serve
  • Onion wedges, to serve

Method

  • In a bowl, combine all the ingredients.
    Mash well.
    Using your hands, roll into small 2 inch-diameter balls.
    Serve with a drizzle of mustard oil for extra pungency.
    Add a few onion wedges and green chillies on the side and enjoy it with hot steamed rice or as a side dish with rice and dal.

Bethica's Note: Aloo Bhaat can also be served as a spread on toasted bread or parathas.

Roll it in a paratha and have as a snack, lunch box meal or as an after-school bite.

Bethica Das is a Sharjah-based food blogger. Please do check out her recipes HERE.

BETHICA DAS
