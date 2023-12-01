Recipe: Bethica's Aloo Bhaat

When time is a constraint, turn to a quick and heavenly-tasting meal with Aloo Bhaat, also called Aloo Bhorta

"Traditionally, salt, onion, green chillies and mustard oil or ghee are added to the mashed potatoes," says Sharjah-based food blogger Bethica Das. "But you can also add kasundi (Bengali mustard paste) or toasted and crushed dry red chillies."

The dish goes well with steamed rice or as a side-dish with dal-chawal.

Bethica cooks Bengali, South Indian and Western meals with ease -- her roots are in Bengal, but she has spent several years in the South and also likes to dabble with fusion fare.

Aloo Bhaat

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

2 large potatoes, boiled, peeled and mashed

1 onion, chopped

1-2 green chillies, chopped

2 tbsp chopped green dhania or coriander or cilantro leaves

Salt to taste, around 1 tsp

2 tsp mustard oil or 1 tbsp ghee

Green chillies, to serve

Onion wedges, to serve

Method

In a bowl, combine all the ingredients.

Mash well.

Using your hands, roll into small 2 inch-diameter balls.

Serve with a drizzle of mustard oil for extra pungency.

Add a few onion wedges and green chillies on the side and enjoy it with hot steamed rice or as a side dish with rice and dal.

Bethica's Note: Aloo Bhaat can also be served as a spread on toasted bread or parathas.

Roll it in a paratha and have as a snack, lunch box meal or as an after-school bite.

Bethica Das is a Sharjah-based food blogger. Please do check out her recipes HERE.