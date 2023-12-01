Recipe: Bethica's Aloo Bhaat

When time is a constraint, turn to a quick and heavenly-tasting meal with Aloo Bhaat, also called Aloo Bhorta
"Traditionally, salt, onion, green chillies and mustard oil or ghee are added to the mashed potatoes," says Sharjah-based food blogger Bethica Das. "But you can also add kasundi (Bengali mustard paste) or toasted and crushed dry red chillies."
The dish goes well with steamed rice or as a side-dish with dal-chawal.
Bethica cooks Bengali, South Indian and Western meals with ease -- her roots are in Bengal, but she has spent several years in the South and also likes to dabble with fusion fare.
Aloo Bhaat
Serves: 2-3
Ingredients
- 2 large potatoes, boiled, peeled and mashed
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1-2 green chillies, chopped
- 2 tbsp chopped green dhania or coriander or cilantro leaves
- Salt to taste, around 1 tsp
- 2 tsp mustard oil or 1 tbsp ghee
- Green chillies, to serve
- Onion wedges, to serve
Method
- In a bowl, combine all the ingredients.
Mash well.
Using your hands, roll into small 2 inch-diameter balls.
Serve with a drizzle of mustard oil for extra pungency.
Add a few onion wedges and green chillies on the side and enjoy it with hot steamed rice or as a side dish with rice and dal.
Bethica's Note: Aloo Bhaat can also be served as a spread on toasted bread or parathas.
Roll it in a paratha and have as a snack, lunch box meal or as an after-school bite.
Bethica Das is a Sharjah-based food blogger. Please do check out her recipes HERE.