Recipe: 3 Cool, Cool Salads

Chef Sabyasachi Gorai's salads always contain rich-in-oxidants walnuts and usually fresh, leafy greens, that have loads of vitamins and fibre. They are ideal for healthy, simple lunches with a side of bread or a soup.

Chef Saby mix and matches a variety of vegetables and dressings that you might not have realised taste so good as salads.

Crunchy Cucumber Dill Salad

Serves: 2

Ingredients

1 large cucumber, peeled

1 cup walnuts

4-5 tbsp crumbled feta cheese

¼ cup pitted black olives, preferably Kalamata olives, halved

¼ cup cherry tomatoes or substitute with an equivalent amount of chopped tomatoes

3 tbsp Greek yoghurt or sour cream or hung curd

2 tsp lemon juice

½ tsp dried or chopped fresh dill + extra to serve

½ tsp garlic powder

¼ tsp salt

Method

Roast the walnuts in a large, non-stick frying pan over medium to low heat for 2-3 minutes till they begin to lightly brown.

Take off heat and cool.

Roughly chop the cooled walnuts and divide into two portions.

Slice the cucumber into 1 cm-thick medallions or circles and place in a large bowl.

Add the cherry tomatoes, olives, crumbled feta and one portion of the chopped walnuts.

Stir in the Greek yoghurt mixture to coat the vegetables.

Top with remaining toasted walnuts and garnish with a dusting of dried dill.

Serve immediately or refrigerate for up to 24 hours.

Curried Quinoa Salad with Grapes and Walnuts

Serves: 2

Ingredients

For the dressing

¼ cup red vinegar, preferably balsamic

1 tbsp curry powder

1 tbsp maple syrup

1 tsp mustard paste

½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp salt

For the salad

1 cup white quinoa

2 cups water

1 cup or less diced celery

¾ cup seedless red grapes, halved

½ cup diced red or white radish

½ cup chopped walnuts

¼ cup chopped spring onion greens

Method

In a small bowl, mix the vinegar, curry power, maple syrup, mustard, garlic powder, salt.

Whisk to combine.

When it comes to a boil, reduce the heat and simmer till all the water is absorbed.

Take off heat and keep covered for 5 minutes and then fluff the quinoa with a fork and cool.

Pour the dressing over the salad and toss again to evenly combine.

Serve or store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 1 week.

Editor's Note: Balsamic vinegar has a special taste, nothing like regular vinegar and can be easily purchased online or in grocery stores that sell gourmet food.

Mixed Bean, Walnut and Lettuce Salad

Serves: 2

Ingredients

1 yellow bell pepper or yellow capsicum, deseeded, cored and sliced

100 gm asparagus tips, optional

100 gm whole walnuts

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

400 gm white double beans

400 gm boiled black beans or rajma or red kidney beans

100 gm salad greens, ideally watercress, if available, but iceberg lettuce works fine too

50 gm sun-dried tomatoes, soaked in water and then sliced

2 tbsp white vinegar, white wine vinegar preferable

Method

Preheat an oven to 200°C.

Place the sliced bell pepper, asparagus tips, walnuts on a baking tray.

Sprinkle 1 tbsp of the oil over it.

Roast for 15-20 minutes.

Cool.

Toss in the roasted bell pepper-walnut-asparagus mixture.

Pour it over the salad and lightly toss and serve with bread and cheese or pasta.





Chef Sabyasachi Gorai is a consultant chef and mentor.