News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Food » Recipe: Refreshing, Simple Sattu Sherbat

Recipe: Refreshing, Simple Sattu Sherbat

By REDIFF FOOD
May 18, 2023 13:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Lazy summer afternoons call for a glass of Sattu Sherbat made from roasted channa.

Many wonderful properties are attributed to sattu -- it certainly is great for weight loss.

Sattu Sherbat

Recipe courtesy: Four Points by Sheraton, Navi Mumbai

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup channa sattu aatta (please see the note below)
  • 1 onion, finely chopped
  • 4 cups chilled mineral or boiled or filtered water
  • 2 tsp lime juice
  • ½ tsp roasted jeera or cumin powder
  • 2 tsp chopped pudina or mint leaves + extra to garnish
  • Pinch black salt, or to taste
  • 1 green chilly, finely chopped
  • 2 tsp finely grated kairi or green raw mango
  • Ice

Method

  • In a jug, combine all the ingredients and mix well.
    Add some ice cubes and serve chilled, garnished with more mint leaves.

Editor's Note: Sattu aata is ground roasted channa dal or Bengal gram that sometimes has a few more cereal or pulse additives. It is available for purchase online.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF FOOD
COMMENT
Print this article
Summer Drinks To Kill The Heat
Summer Drinks To Kill The Heat
Recipe: Chef Sabya's Orange-Kiwi Muesli Tumble
Recipe: Chef Sabya's Orange-Kiwi Muesli Tumble
Recipe: Komola Kheer From Fresh Oranges
Recipe: Komola Kheer From Fresh Oranges
What swung the Congress decision in favour of Sidda
What swung the Congress decision in favour of Sidda
Sidda, DKS to 'work unitedly' for welfare of people
Sidda, DKS to 'work unitedly' for welfare of people
Nadal To Skip French Open?
Nadal To Skip French Open?
Had to bow down to Gandhi family, Kharge: Shivakumar
Had to bow down to Gandhi family, Kharge: Shivakumar

More like this

Recipes: Cool summer drinks to beat the heat

Recipes: Cool summer drinks to beat the heat

Recipes: Pineapple Cooler, Neebu Juice

Recipes: Pineapple Cooler, Neebu Juice

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances