Recipe: Refreshing, Simple Sattu Sherbat

Lazy summer afternoons call for a glass of Sattu Sherbat made from roasted channa.
Many wonderful properties are attributed to sattu -- it certainly is great for weight loss.
Sattu Sherbat
Recipe courtesy: Four Points by Sheraton, Navi Mumbai
Serves: 3-4
Ingredients
- ¼ cup channa sattu aatta (please see the note below)
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 4 cups chilled mineral or boiled or filtered water
- 2 tsp lime juice
- ½ tsp roasted jeera or cumin powder
- 2 tsp chopped pudina or mint leaves + extra to garnish
- Pinch black salt, or to taste
- 1 green chilly, finely chopped
- 2 tsp finely grated kairi or green raw mango
- Ice
Method
- In a jug, combine all the ingredients and mix well.
Add some ice cubes and serve chilled, garnished with more mint leaves.
Editor's Note: Sattu aata is ground roasted channa dal or Bengal gram that sometimes has a few more cereal or pulse additives. It is available for purchase online.