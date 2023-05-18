Recipe: Refreshing, Simple Sattu Sherbat

Lazy summer afternoons call for a glass of Sattu Sherbat made from roasted channa.

Many wonderful properties are attributed to sattu -- it certainly is great for weight loss.

Sattu Sherbat

Recipe courtesy: Four Points by Sheraton, Navi Mumbai

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

¼ cup channa sattu aatta (please see the note below)

1 onion, finely chopped

4 cups chilled mineral or boiled or filtered water

2 tsp lime juice

½ tsp roasted jeera or cumin powder

2 tsp chopped pudina or mint leaves + extra to garnish

Pinch black salt, or to taste

1 green chilly, finely chopped

2 tsp finely grated kairi or green raw mango

Ice

Method

In a jug, combine all the ingredients and mix well.

Add some ice cubes and serve chilled, garnished with more mint leaves.

Editor's Note: Sattu aata is ground roasted channa dal or Bengal gram that sometimes has a few more cereal or pulse additives. It is available for purchase online.