News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Food » Summer Drinks To Kill The Heat

Summer Drinks To Kill The Heat

By Chef SABYASACHI GORAI
May 15, 2023 13:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Whizz up these low-fat smoothies by Chef Sabyasachi Gorai that use fresh fruits and substitute milk with coconut or almond milk.

Honey is the only sweetener used and they are sure to make great post-workout drinks. 

Chef Saby keeps an eye on health and keeps us away from sugary drinks the weather might make us succumb to.

Tropical Smoothie

Serves: 2

Ingredients

  • 1 cup orange juice, sugar-free, fresh preferable
  • 1 cup fresh or frozen chunks of mango + extra to garnish
  • ½ cup chopped walnuts + extra to garnish
  • 1/3 cup chopped tofu, cut in 2-inch cubes

Method

  • Blend the orange juice, mango, walnuts, tofu in a blender.
    Blend on low speed until the ingredients start to mix together.
    Increase to high speed and blend until smooth.
    Pour into glasses and sprinkle with chopped walnuts and mangoe pieces.
    Serve with straw or spoon.

Chef Saby's Note: You can make this smoothie up to 1 hour ahead.

Lime Smoothie

Serves: 1

Ingredients

  • ½ ripe avocado, no seed
  • ½ small banana
  • 175 ml cold mineral or boiled or filtered water
  • 1/3 cup chopped walnuts
  • 75 ml reduced-fat coconut milk or almond milk
  • 2 tbsp or less honey
  • Juice of 1 lime

Method

  • Combine all the ingredients in a blender or using a hand blender, and process until smooth.
    Transfer into a glass and serve chilled or at room temperature.

 

Chef Sabyasachi Gorai is a consultant chef and mentor.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Chef SABYASACHI GORAI
COMMENT
Print this article
Recipe: Healthy Ways To Start Your Day
Recipe: Healthy Ways To Start Your Day
Recipe: Chef Sabya's Orange-Kiwi Muesli Tumble
Recipe: Chef Sabya's Orange-Kiwi Muesli Tumble
Recipe: Sitaramji's Egg Cheese Sandwich
Recipe: Sitaramji's Egg Cheese Sandwich
ED issues fresh summons to Maha NCP chief Jayant Patil
ED issues fresh summons to Maha NCP chief Jayant Patil
Why Was Kohli So Charged Up?
Why Was Kohli So Charged Up?
Warring sibling promoters put Hikal's future at stake
Warring sibling promoters put Hikal's future at stake
IPL: LSG look to halt Mumbai's charge in crucial clash
IPL: LSG look to halt Mumbai's charge in crucial clash

More like this

Recipes: Pineapple Cooler, Neebu Juice

Recipes: Pineapple Cooler, Neebu Juice

Recipe: Rocket Sandwiches

Recipe: Rocket Sandwiches

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances