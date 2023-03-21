News
Recipes: Pineapple Cooler, Elaichi Neebu Juice

Recipes: Pineapple Cooler, Elaichi Neebu Juice

By ZELDA PANDE
Last updated on: March 21, 2023 12:31 IST
I picked up these recipes for summer drinks while journeying through Kerala quite a few monsoons ago.

The Pineapple Cooler was served to us in the middle of the jungle at Thekkady and was refreshing.

And the Elaichi Neebu Sharbat was offered as a welcome drink on a visit to the Brunton Boatyard, a pretty hotel on the sparkling waters of Fort Kochi. The faint taste of cardamom made it a winner.

Photograph: Zelda Pande

Pineapple Cooler

Serves: 2

Ingredient

  • 1 full ripe pineapple peeled
  • Juice of 1 lime
  • Handful mint leaves
  • 1 tbsp honey, optional
  • Cold filtered or boiled or mineral water
  • Lime slices, for garnish
  • Mint leaves, for garnish

Method

  • Chop the pineapple into large chunks and grind with the mint, honey, lemon juice in a blender with enough water to have juice-like consistency.
  • Serve in two tall glasses garnished.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy: Archana Joshi/Wikimedia Commons

Elaichi Neebu Sharbat

Serves: 2

Ingredients

  • Juice of 3-4 small limes
  • 1-2 tbsp icing sugar or confectioner's sugar or a sugar substitute
  • 3 cups cold filtered or boiled or mineral water
  • 2 pinches green elaichi or cardamom powder
  • Lime slices, for garnish

Method

  • In a pitcher or jug, stir together the sugar, lime juice, water and the elaichi powder.
  • Serve in two tall glasses garnished.

ZELDA PANDE
