Recipes: Pineapple Cooler, Elaichi Neebu Juice

I picked up these recipes for summer drinks while journeying through Kerala quite a few monsoons ago.

The Pineapple Cooler was served to us in the middle of the jungle at Thekkady and was refreshing.

And the Elaichi Neebu Sharbat was offered as a welcome drink on a visit to the Brunton Boatyard, a pretty hotel on the sparkling waters of Fort Kochi. The faint taste of cardamom made it a winner.

Photograph: Zelda Pande

Pineapple Cooler

Serves: 2

Ingredient

1 full ripe pineapple peeled

Juice of 1 lime

Handful mint leaves

1 tbsp honey, optional

Cold filtered or boiled or mineral water

Lime slices, for garnish

Mint leaves, for garnish

Method

Chop the pineapple into large chunks and grind with the mint, honey, lemon juice in a blender with enough water to have juice-like consistency.

Serve in two tall glasses garnished.

Photograph: Kind courtesy: Archana Joshi/Wikimedia Commons

Elaichi Neebu Sharbat

Serves: 2

Ingredients

Juice of 3-4 small limes

1-2 tbsp icing sugar or confectioner's sugar or a sugar substitute

3 cups cold filtered or boiled or mineral water

2 pinches green elaichi or cardamom powder

Lime slices, for garnish

Method