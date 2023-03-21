Recipes: Pineapple Cooler, Elaichi Neebu Juice

I picked up these recipes for summer drinks while journeying through Kerala quite a few monsoons ago.
The Pineapple Cooler was served to us in the middle of the jungle at Thekkady and was refreshing.
And the Elaichi Neebu Sharbat was offered as a welcome drink on a visit to the Brunton Boatyard, a pretty hotel on the sparkling waters of Fort Kochi. The faint taste of cardamom made it a winner.
Pineapple Cooler
Serves: 2
Ingredient
- 1 full ripe pineapple peeled
- Juice of 1 lime
- Handful mint leaves
- 1 tbsp honey, optional
- Cold filtered or boiled or mineral water
- Lime slices, for garnish
- Mint leaves, for garnish
Method
- Chop the pineapple into large chunks and grind with the mint, honey, lemon juice in a blender with enough water to have juice-like consistency.
- Serve in two tall glasses garnished.
Elaichi Neebu Sharbat
Serves: 2
Ingredients
- Juice of 3-4 small limes
- 1-2 tbsp icing sugar or confectioner's sugar or a sugar substitute
- 3 cups cold filtered or boiled or mineral water
- 2 pinches green elaichi or cardamom powder
- Lime slices, for garnish
Method
- In a pitcher or jug, stir together the sugar, lime juice, water and the elaichi powder.
- Serve in two tall glasses garnished.