5 women among 9 killed, 10 hurt in TN firecracker factory blast

Nine workers, including five women, died and 10 others were injured in a blaze at a fireworks-manufacturing unit in Sivakasi on Thursday, a senior police official said.

IMAGE: Police inspecting the firecracker unit blast site in Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu, May 9, 2024. Photograph: ANI on X

The workers, including five women, were killed in the accident at a fireworks-manufacturing unit near Sengamalapatti in Sivakasi in the district. Seven rooms where the firecrackers were stocked were completely gutted, police said.

Police and fire service personnel rushed the injured to the government hospital in Sivakasi. A senior police official said the cause of the fire was being ascertained and added that the unit is a licenced one.

Reacting to the incident, President Droupadi Murmu said she was saddened to learn about the loss of many lives due to the explosion at the firecracker factory near Sivakasi.

"I convey my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured," she said in a post on social media platform X.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also expressed pain over the loss of lives in the tragic fire accident and offered his condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the recovery of the injured.

Stating that he was deeply pained by the loss of precious lives in the tragic fire accident, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi said in a post on X: "My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and prayers for the swift recovery of the injured."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who expressed condolences over the incident, directed the district authorities to provide appropriate medical care to the injured and save lives.

Expressing grief over the death of the workers in the explosion, Chief Minister Stalin said that immediately after receiving information about the accident, he directed the district collector to promptly launch a rescue operation.

It was learnt that more than 10 persons were injured and they required medical attention, he said.

"I have directed the officials to ensure appropriate life-saving treatment for the injured," Stalin said in a release.

The state government will extend relief to the affected families after obtaining due consent from the Election Commission (as the Model Code of Conduct is in force till June 4), he said, and extended his deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families.

"The mishap happened at 3 pm today. Nine workers died and 10 were injured. Initial investigation on the cause of the fire accident is on," Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police K Feroze Khan Abdullah said.

Speaking to reporters in Sivakasi he said the factory owner possesses a licence, which is valid till 2026.

Asked how the fire broke out at the unit, the SP said, "It could be due to employment of untrained workers or overcrowding in a room. And a foreman should supervise the work."

It was only three days ago that the police conducted an awareness meeting among the fireworks manufacturers to prevent accidents. Even the district administration frequently conducted safety meetings, he said. "But in spite of all these, the accident has happened. We will check for violations," Abdullah said.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan, Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, and BJP state chief K Annamalai too expressed condolences over the deaths.