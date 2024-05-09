News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » 19 major commodities see export volume growth, but value declines

19 major commodities see export volume growth, but value declines

By Shreya Nandi
May 09, 2024 22:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Exports of 19 major commodities, including petroleum products, coal and marine items, saw growth in terms of volume during April 2023-February 2024, even as they witnessed contraction in value terms during the same period.

Coal

Photograph: ANI Photo

Government officials said the rise in export volume despite a decline in value implies that these commodities show a stronger market demand.

The export value of these products stood at $102.7 billion compared to the total export value of $395.42 billion during the first 11 months of financial year 2023-24 (FY24).

 

These commodities constitute over a fourth of the export value for April-February, commerce department data showed.

“There are products where volumes (export) have increased as compared to last financial year.

"This means that in terms of quantity/demand, we continue to remain robust,” a senior government official said.

“For instance, for marine products, there is a 6 per cent increase in volumes exported but in terms of value of exports there was a 7 per cent decline due to fluctuation in commodity prices.

"In fact, this year was notable for the depressed commodity market,” the person cited above said.

While India’s exports saw robust growth during financial years 2021-22 and 2022-23, the growth started slowing due to falling commodity prices, high inflation as well as persistent geopolitical challenges.

As a result, during April-February, India’s exports saw 3.3 per cent contraction at $395.42 billion.

Among the 19 items, petroleum products, coal, inorganic chemicals and fertilisers are some key exported products from India.

In the case of petroleum products, growth, in terms of volume, was 15 per cent.

In terms of value, the contraction was 11 per cent as crude oil prices remained volatile due to geopolitical tensions.

The divergence was massive in the case of coal, coke and briquettes.

In terms of volume, there was an 11 per cent growth and in  value, there was a 37 per cent contraction.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Shreya Nandi
Source: source
 
Print this article
Have You Heard Of Crotonville?
Have You Heard Of Crotonville?
Ambareesh Baliga's Advice For Investors
Ambareesh Baliga's Advice For Investors
Why Future Of Cars Don't Look Electric
Why Future Of Cars Don't Look Electric
Nine killed, 10 hurt in TN firecracker factory blast
Nine killed, 10 hurt in TN firecracker factory blast
Yarraji eyes Paris Oly qualification after gold win
Yarraji eyes Paris Oly qualification after gold win
Canada yet to share any proof on Nijjar killing: India
Canada yet to share any proof on Nijjar killing: India
PIX: Classic Kohli, Patidar power RCB to 241/7 vs PBKS
PIX: Classic Kohli, Patidar power RCB to 241/7 vs PBKS

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'Once In A Lifetime Opportunity To...'

'Once In A Lifetime Opportunity To...'

Will Nifty-IT Outperform Post Elections?

Will Nifty-IT Outperform Post Elections?

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances