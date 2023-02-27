Recipe: Chef Meraj's Breakfast Fruit Pizza

Chef Merajuddin Ansari's light, fresh, Fruit Pizza is not saccharine sweet and is a health-conscious way to begin the morning.

This pizza doesn't use maida or even wheat flour -- the base consists of a mixture of oatmeal and almonds.

Creamy hung curd or Greek yoghurt replaces the tomato sauce, and an assortment of freshly sliced seasonal fruits make the topping.

An award-winning chef, Chef Ansari has spent 15 years in the kitchens of the Hilton, Radisson at Oman, Mariott and now the Sheraton learning his art.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Four Points by Sheraton

Breakfast Fruit Pizza

Servings: 1

Ingredients

1 cup instant oats or oatmeal

1 cup whole badam or almonds

2 ripe bananas

2 tbsp rice flour

1 tbsp date syrup or any sweetener, optional

Pinch salt

Hung curd or Greek yoghurt or vegan yoghurt, as needed

2 strawberries, sliced

1 kiwi, sliced

1 orange, cut into segments

Handful blueberries

1 banana, sliced

a few black grapes, sliced

4 pudina or mint leaves, stem removed

Honey, to drizzle on top, optional

Oil to line the baking tray

Method

Combine the oats and the almonds in a blender and grind into a coarse mixture without adding water.

Transfer into a mixing bowl.

Add the rice flour and the salt.

Pour the pureed bananas over the oats mixture.

Gently mix until combined.

The mixture will be wet.

Let it rest for a few minutes, until the oats absorb the excess moisture and pat into a ball.

Transfer the oats ball onto the tray.

Grease your hands with oil and pat down the dough on the paper wit your hands -- ideally the thickness of the dough should be around ½ cm to 1 cm.

Bake in a 180°C preheated oven for about 12-15 minutes.

Take out of the oven and cool completely.

Peel the baking paper off gently.

Place the pizza on a flat surface and smear with the hung curd/Greek yogurt.

Place the fruits and the mint leaves on top.

Drizzle with honey, cut into slices and serve.

Chef Merajuddin Ansari is the executive chef of Four Points by Sheraton, Navi Mumbai.