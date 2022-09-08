Your Pix: Ganesh Visarjan In Chandigarh

We ask you, Dear Readers, to send us your Ganpati pictures!

Arun Khanna from Chandigarh shares photos of their Ganesh visarjan. Please click on/hover over the image to see the celebrations.

Jagat Parekh says, 'This is our 13th year. Every year we are trying some new ideas.

'We have 3 days Ganpati. This year we have sea/beach theme with colourful sand & different shapes & size of pearl seep (shells). Colourful lights create wonderful view.'

Mumbai's Govinda Narsale and his family have been celebrating Ganeshotsav since the last 33 years. Please click on/hover over the image for a closer look.

Rohan Narsale from Mumbai visits Altamountcha Raja.

This idol was first installed 53 years ago in 1969. Please click on/hover over the image for a closer look.

Amod Paranjpe from Nashik shares his Ganesha's photo.

Do click to see YOUR GANPATI PIX!

Dear Readers, how are you celebrating Ganeshotsav this year?

Have you made the idol at home?

What is special about the celebrations this year? Do you have a theme for the festival?

Please send your Ganpati 2022 pictures to getahead@rediff.co.in (Subjectline: My Lord Ganesha).

Do mention your Name and Where You Live. Also, WHY Lord Ganesha has a special place in your heart.

Do you have an unforgettable memory related to Lord Ganesha? We'd love to hear about it.

Is there a favourite prasad you make for Lord Ganesha? Do share the recipe and pictures with us.

Going pandal-hopping? Share your pictures with us.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com