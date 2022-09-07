News
Modaks to Tiranga, Beautiful Bappa

By SHREYAS AWARE, SHRIKANT R KHATAVKAR, GIRDHARILAL PODAR, DEEPAK SAXENA, NILESH PALRECHA
September 07, 2022 08:57 IST
We ask you, dear readers to send us your Ganpati pictures!

 

Ganpati pix

Shreyas Aware from Indore paid a beautiful tribute to India's 75th year of Independence with his tricolour themed decorations. From the flowers to the backdrop, the colours of the India adorn Lord Ganesha here.

 

Ganpati pix

"This year my sons Abhishek and Amod created a modak themed Lord Ganesha" says Shrikant R Khatavkar from Satara, who sent us this photograph of his celebrations in which Lord Ganesha is adorned with floral arrangements to resemble his favourite sweet, the modak.

 

Ganpati pix

Girdharilal Podar from Kandivli, north west Mumbai, tells us that his Ganesha is beautifully decorated with handmade, eco-friendly materials. How thoughtful, indeed!

 

Ganpati pix

Deepak Saxena's Lord Ganesha is seated on a peacock themed throne with golden hand embroidery and coloured stones.

 

Ganesha pix

Pune-based Nilesh Palrecha fondly calls his Bappa 'Dil ka Raja' (king of hearts) styled here in a pheta, the traditional turban worn in Maharashtra during special ocassions.

Dear Readers, how are you celebrating Ganeshotsav this year?

Have you made the idol at home?

What is special about the celebrations this year? Do you have a theme for the festival?

Please send your Ganpati 2022 pictures to getahead@rediff.co.in (Subjectline: My Lord Ganesha).

Do mention your Name and Where You Live. Also, WHY Lord Ganesha has a special place in your heart.

Do you have an unforgettable memory related to Lord Ganesha? We'd love to hear about it.

Is there a favourite prasad you make for Lord Ganesha? Do share the recipe and pictures with us.

Going pandal-hopping? Share your pictures with us.

