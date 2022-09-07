Modaks to Tiranga, Beautiful Bappa

We ask you, dear readers to send us your Ganpati pictures!

Shreyas Aware from Indore paid a beautiful tribute to India's 75th year of Independence with his tricolour themed decorations. From the flowers to the backdrop, the colours of the India adorn Lord Ganesha here.

"This year my sons Abhishek and Amod created a modak themed Lord Ganesha" says Shrikant R Khatavkar from Satara, who sent us this photograph of his celebrations in which Lord Ganesha is adorned with floral arrangements to resemble his favourite sweet, the modak.

Girdharilal Podar from Kandivli, north west Mumbai, tells us that his Ganesha is beautifully decorated with handmade, eco-friendly materials. How thoughtful, indeed!

Deepak Saxena's Lord Ganesha is seated on a peacock themed throne with golden hand embroidery and coloured stones.

Pune-based Nilesh Palrecha fondly calls his Bappa 'Dil ka Raja' (king of hearts) styled here in a pheta, the traditional turban worn in Maharashtra during special ocassions.

