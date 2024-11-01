News
Home  » Get Ahead » Gorgeous! The New Era Of Samantha

Gorgeous! The New Era Of Samantha

By REDIFF STYLE
November 01, 2024 12:14 IST
The ability to reinvent oneself always sets a person apart. And Samantha Ruth Prabhu knows how to do that effectively.

In the soon-to-be released Citadel: Honey Bunny, she takes on the role of a spy and showcases a new, improved version of herself.

With her new auburn hairdo and svelte physique, she is in top form.

On the fashion front too, she has rejigged her wardrobe to suit her revamped avatar.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in white top and ear piercings.

IMAGE: Wow, isn't that fiery hair colour is incredible! The plain white tee and luminous skin are perfect company.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Anamika Khanna ensemble.

IMAGE: In a beautiful ensemble from Anamika Khanna's H&M collaboration, Samantha Ruth Prabhu steals the show. Talk about washboard abs!

 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in brown bikini.

IMAGE: Against a beautiful natural backdrop, this hourglass hottie sizzles in an earth-toned bikini.

 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in green beaded gown.

IMAGE: Samantha brings mermaid-core to life with a desi twist, draped in a stunning beaded ombre gown.
With matching eye makeup and shimmering eyeshadow, she channels oceanic allure with effortless grace.

 

 

 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in oxblood coords.

IMAGE: The structured burgundy ensemble featuring a corset perfectly matches Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fiery locks.

 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in denim corset and sheer pants.

IMAGE: Though she wears a crazy yet cohesive mix of sheer pants, denim bralette and chain choker, it's her soulful eyes mesmerise the frame.

 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in suit and Bvlgari watch.

IMAGE: Androgyny at its finest! This sleek seductress dominates the Gucci suit with her feisty attitude.

 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in textured white jacket.

IMAGE: Samantha serves high-fashion realness in a textured white blazer, her wild waves adding a touch of effortless drama.
The look is elevated with her fave sleek Serpenti watch (check out the pictures above and below as well), embodying both sophistication and edge.

 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in textured metallic gown.

IMAGE: She commands attention as a modern-day queen, donning a metallic gown with smokey eyes and nude lips.

 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in white suit and golden nails.

IMAGE: Metallic nail polish and sleek metallic accents elevate her white suit, radiating serious boss-babe vibes.

REDIFF STYLE
