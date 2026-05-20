Rakul, Priyanka Can't Do Without This Summer Accessory

Sunscreen is non-negotiable in summer but it's the right sunglasses that truly complete the hot girl survival kit.

From Y2K micro frames to dramatic retro aviators, sunglasses can instantly change the vibe of an outfit while also saving you from squinting your way through beach holidays, brunches and airport runs.

Whether you love a sporty street-style moment or old Hollywood glam, these celeb-approved pairs deserve a spot in your summer moodboard.

Y2K oval sunnies

IMAGE: Ananya Panday’s slim oval sunglasses are peak Y2K cool-girl energy. Perfect for yacht days, beach vacations and casual brunch looks, the narrow shape works especially well on heart-shaped and round faces by adding structure without overpowering softer features. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Retro cat-eye frames

IMAGE: Kiara Advani’s white cat-eye sunnies are giving retro movie-star-on-vacation vibes. The lifted silhouette flatters round and oval faces beautifully while the bold white frame instantly elevates swimwear and beach kaftans. Best worn for beach clubs, tropical holidays and poolside selfies. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Chunky rectangular shades

Kriti Sanon’s pair channels major ‘90s supermodel energy and works best for airport looks, city strolls and coffee runs. The structured frame especially complements round and oval faces by sharpening the jawline visually. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram IMAGE: Chunky rectangular black sunglasses never fail.’s pair channels major ‘90s supermodel energy and works best for airport looks, city strolls and coffee runs. The structured frame especially complements round and oval faces by sharpening the jawline visually.

Oversized aviators

Rakul Preet Singh’s retro-inspired pair gives extra sun coverage, making them ideal for road trips, outdoor lunches and long beach days. They flatter square and heart-shaped faces particularly well. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram IMAGE: Oversized aviators are for the girls who want drama and practicality.’s retro-inspired pair gives extra sun coverage, making them ideal for road trips, outdoor lunches and long beach days. They flatter square and heart-shaped faces particularly well.

Sleek Y2K rectangles

IMAGE: Nobody does paparazzi-proof sunglasses like Bebo. Her sleek rectangular shades are straight out of the Y2K celebrity handbook and work best for casual streetwear looks, gym fits and airport fashion. The narrow frame looks especially flattering on oval and heart-shaped faces. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Soft-tinted oval frames

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor’s amber oval sunglasses are perfect if you want something softer and more luxe-looking than classic black frames. The warm translucent tones suit almost every skin tone and pair beautifully with neutral outfits. Best for work lunches, resort wear and semi-formal daytime events. Oval and angular face shapes pull these off the best. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Retro metal frames