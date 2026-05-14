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Home  » Get Ahead » Kritika Kamra, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Beautiful Intimate Bridal Looks

Kritika Kamra, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Beautiful Intimate Bridal Looks

By RISHIKA SHAH
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May 14, 2026 13:53 IST

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Big fat Indian weddings may never fully go out of style but intimate weddings are officially having their moment.

More and more brides today are choosing ceremonies that feel personal, meaningful and stress-free over exhausting multi-day spectacles. Naturally, bridal fashion is changing too.

Heavy lehengas are making way for heirloom saris, handwoven drapes, lighter silhouettes and looks that actually let brides breathe, move and enjoy their big day.

These celebrity brides prove that understated can still be meaningful and unforgettable. 

The Quiet Luxury Bride

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

IMAGE: Samantha Ruth Prabhu gave a lesson in timeless elegance in a deep red Banarasi silk sari by Arpita Mehta. Woven over weeks by a single artisan using pure Katan silk, the sari featured delicate zari motifs proving that sometimes the fabric alone is enough to make a statement. Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

 

The Sentimental Bride

Sonakshi Sinha

IMAGE: Sonakshi Sinha chose emotion over extravagance by wearing her mother’s 44-year-old ivory Chikankari wedding sari. Sustainable, deeply personal and effortlessly beautiful. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

 

The Romantic Bride

Hina Khan

IMAGE: Hina Khan wore an opal green handloom sari by Manish Malhotra on which the bride and groom's names, connected with an infinity symbol, had been embroidered. The blush pink veil added the dreamiest touch. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

 

The Heirloom-Loving Bride

Aashna Shroff

IMAGE: Aashna Shroff turned her registered marriage into a full family love letter by wearing her nani’s 63-year-old heirloom silk sari, draped by her mother and paired with jewellery belonging to her great-grandmother. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aashna Shroff/Instagram

 

The Handloom Bride

Kritika Kamra

IMAGE: Kritika Kamra kept things beautifully simple in a sindoor-red Chanderi sari woven from tussar silk. Designed by her label Cinnabar, the look focused on craftsmanship over bling. Photograph: Kind courtesy Cinnabar/Instagram

 

The Regal Yet Minimal Bride

Aditi Rao Hydari

IMAGE: Aditi Rao Hydari blended heritage with south Indian elegance in a custom Sabyasachi tissue lehenga styled with a Banarasi dupatta draped like a traditional half sari. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

 

The Bride Who Loves To Bling

Arpita Mehta

IMAGE: Arpita Mehta chose tonal ivory over bridal red in a custom mirror-work lehenga inspired by Rajasthan’s Sheesh Mahal. Featuring 18,700 mirrors and intricate cream threadwork, the look sparkled without feeling over-the-top. Photograph: Kind courtesy Arpita Mehta/Instagram

RISHIKA SHAH / Rediff.com

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