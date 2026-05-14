Kritika Kamra, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Beautiful Intimate Bridal Looks

Big fat Indian weddings may never fully go out of style but intimate weddings are officially having their moment.

More and more brides today are choosing ceremonies that feel personal, meaningful and stress-free over exhausting multi-day spectacles. Naturally, bridal fashion is changing too.

Heavy lehengas are making way for heirloom saris, handwoven drapes, lighter silhouettes and looks that actually let brides breathe, move and enjoy their big day.

These celebrity brides prove that understated can still be meaningful and unforgettable.

The Quiet Luxury Bride

Samantha Ruth Prabhu gave a lesson in timeless elegance in a deep red Banarasi silk sari by Arpita Mehta. Woven over weeks by a single artisan using pure Katan silk, the sari featured delicate zari motifs proving that sometimes the fabric alone is enough to make a statement. Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram IMAGE:gave a lesson in timeless elegance in a deep red Banarasi silk sari by Arpita Mehta. Woven over weeks by a single artisan using pure Katan silk, the sari featured delicate zari motifs proving that sometimes the fabric alone is enough to make a statement.

The Sentimental Bride

IMAGE: Sonakshi Sinha chose emotion over extravagance by wearing her mother’s 44-year-old ivory Chikankari wedding sari. Sustainable, deeply personal and effortlessly beautiful. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

The Romantic Bride

IMAGE: Hina Khan wore an opal green handloom sari by Manish Malhotra on which the bride and groom's names, connected with an infinity symbol, had been embroidered. The blush pink veil added the dreamiest touch. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

The Heirloom-Loving Bride

heirloom silk sari, draped by her mother and paired with jewellery belonging to her great-grandmother. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aashna Shroff/Instagram IMAGE: Aashna Shroff turned her registered marriage into a full family love letter by wearing her nani’s 63-year-oldsilk sari, draped by her mother and paired with jewellery belonging to her great-grandmother.

The Handloom Bride

IMAGE: Kritika Kamra kept things beautifully simple in a sindoor-red Chanderi sari woven from tussar silk. Designed by her label Cinnabar, the look focused on craftsmanship over bling. Photograph: Kind courtesy Cinnabar/Instagram

The Regal Yet Minimal Bride

IMAGE: Aditi Rao Hydari blended heritage with south Indian elegance in a custom Sabyasachi tissue lehenga styled with a Banarasi dupatta draped like a traditional half sari. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

The Bride Who Loves To Bling