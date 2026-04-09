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Home  » Movies » Rakul Singh's 6 Rules To A Healthy Life

Rakul Singh's 6 Rules To A Healthy Life

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 09, 2026 10:04 IST

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Want to lead a healthy life? Rakul Singh gives us 6 amazing tips!

Key Points

  • Rakul Singh emphasises strength training as a core habit for a healthy life.
  • A healthy lifestyle isn't just physical, Rakul highlights the importance of a serene mind and a relaxing bedtime routine.
  • Practice mindful living daily, simple daily habits matter.

Rakul Singh

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh shares six healthy habits we must include in our lifestyles to 'build a healthier life, strength in our bodies, calm in our minds, and balance in our daily choices'.

The actor starts with 'Strength Training', and shows us how to get it right.

 

Rakul Singh

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul gets on her yoga mat to show how to 'Boost Energy Reduce Stress.'

 

Rakul Singh

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

A 'Relaxing Bedtime Routine' is a must.

 

Rakul Singh

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

A 'Serene Mind' leads to healthy living.

 

Rakul Singh

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

'Breathe Easy', and feel relaxed.

 

Rakul Singh

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul heaps some greens on her plate and asks us to 'Make Mindful Food Choices'.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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