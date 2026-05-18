Masoom Minawala, Ishita Mangal, Farhana Bodi Woo Cannes

The 79th Cannes Film Festival 2026 wasn’t just ruled by movie stars; influencers and digital creators took over the French Riviera as well. And TBH, they didn’t come to play.

From handwoven Indian textiles and futuristic couture to sustainable patchwork and crystal-drenched gowns, creators used the global red carpet to showcase fashion that had storytelling, culture and craftsmanship at its core.

Masoom Minawala

Photograph: Kind courtesy Masoom Minawala/Instagram

Fashion entrepreneur and influencer Masoom Minawala made a strong case for independent Indian fashion in a custom black crochet gown by young Designer Anushka Sanghvi.

Hand-knitted for over 300 hours by home-based women artisans, the fluid ensemble proved slow fashion can still look incredibly red carpet-worthy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Masoom Minawala/Instagram

Masoom then switched things up in a vibrant turquoise, strapless Maison Alaia gown inspired by Clueless icon Cher Horowitz. Peak rich-girl-90s energy!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Masoom Minawala/Instagram

But her most dramatic moment came in a futuristic metallic couture creation by Amit Aggarwal inspired by Patola weaving.

The sculptural armour-like bodice made her look like she walked straight out of a sci-fi fashion fantasy.

Roopinder Kaur Gill

Photograph: Kind courtesy Roopinder Kaur Gill/Instagram

Punjabi actor Roopi Gill chose culture over conventional gowns for her Cannes debut.

Wearing an ivory traditional ensemble by Pitambara by Manisha, inspired by 1800s Punjabi royalty, complete with wheat motifs honouring Punjab’s farmers, she delivered one of the festival’s most rooted and meaningful looks.

Ishita Mangal

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ishita Mangal/Instagram

Fashion creator Ishita Mangal made a statement against fast fashion in an Ajrakh hand-block printed gown by Geroo Jaipur.

Earthy, artisanal and completely handcrafted, the look brought Kutch’s textile heritage to Cannes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ishita Mangal/Instagram

Her second appearance leaned fully into celestial glamour in a custom look by Vastra by PS.

Inspired by navratna and Hindu astronomy, the heavily embellished corset integrated kundan, polki, jadau and meenakari craftsmanship directly into the garment, making the entire look feel like wearable mythology.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ishita Mangal/Instagram

And for the Nespresso after-party, Ishita wore a sustainable Banjara patchwork ensemble by The Banjara Trail created from recycled textile scraps, mirror work and embroidery fragments, proving upcycling can be incorporated anywhere.

Farhana Bodi

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farhana Bodi/Instagram

Dubai-based influencer and reality star Farhana Bodi brought old-school glam in a custom aquamarine crystal gown by Atelier Zuhra that reportedly took nearly a year to create and was hand-encrusted with thousands of Swarovski crystals.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farhana Bodi/Instagram

Farhana later toned things down (slightly) for the Vanity Fair lunch in an elegant blue draped gown by CHATS by C.DAM.

A minimal silhouette and effortless luxury made it one of her chicest fashion moments.