A Great Way To Jazz Up Your Summer Look

If there's one trend that never goes out of fashion, it is wearing sunglasses.

They are easy to style, saves your eyes from harmful UV rays and makes you look super cool.

Namrata Thakker shows you how to give your summer wardrobe a makeover with a pair of sunnies.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna goes for classic black Prada sunglasses and says, 'This is the real me.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh perks up her holiday avatar with a pair of cool sunnies.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor gets cheeky with her caption and asks, 'Raja Babu ka female version banane bolun David Sir ko.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol gets her shades game going strong.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

Rasha Thadani and Vijay Verma twin in the cutest way possible!

It looks like a pair of white sunnies is all you need to make heads turn.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

Karan Johar sticks to his fashionista tag and makes a strong case for chunky sunglasses.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

Nushrratt Bharuccha shows us how a pair of stylish sunglasses can elevate an understated look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

Fatima Sana Shaikh's tinted sunglasses are fun, vibrant and sassy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

Raai Laxmi opts for tinted sunnies in a designer round frame as she enjoys her tropical gateway.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

Esha Gupta glams up her summer look with a pair of oversized cat-eye sunglasses from Dolce & Gabbana.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com